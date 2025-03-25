Jimmy Butler’s Coffee Shop Charging Warriors Employees Extra

Jimmy Butler’s coffee shop does not play favorites. In fact, quite the opposite based on Butler’s recent Instagram story.

The newest member of Golden State teased a sign that will charge Warriors employees extra at his coffee shop in Miami. They are in town to take on the Heat Tuesday night.

The sign reads: ‘Employed by the Golden State Warriors? Your coffee = $30.’

According to the menu, regular prices range from $4-10 for coffee.

Butler’s store officially opened on Dec. 6, 2024, marking a major evolution in his ‘Big Face Coffee’ brand.

“It’s so surreal because this is another thing I said I wanted to do, and I went out and made it happen,” Butler told NBC News earlier this month. “That’s what this story is for me. Man, I had a dream, I worked at it, and then one day, bam, here we are with a coffee shop.”

Butler Not Afraid To Raise Coffee Prices

You may remember that this isn’t the first time Butler has raised prices.

Back when his coffee brand first became a thing when the league was in an Orlando bubble to finish the 2019-20 season, Butler charged $20 per cup regardless of size or which drink.

Now, whether this was a joke or Warriors employees actually had to pay the excessive price if they visited his coffee shop is unconfirmed.

At the very least, it’s a fun way of trolling his new teammates.

Curry May Offer Assist To Butler On And Off Court

In other news, Curry has been upgraded to questionable for the game against the Heat.

After taking a hard fall against the Toronto Raptors, Curry missed the first game of this road trip against the Atlanta Hawks. He was away from the team for that game but has since rejoined the Warriors in Miami.

He went through an individual practice session and so there’s a chance he may play in Butler’s first game back in Miami since the trade.

Perhaps the bigger question is whether No. 30 will pay up $30 for his star teammate’s coffee.