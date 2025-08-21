Cincinnati point guard Jizzle James, an all-Big 12 honorable mention selection last season and the son of Hall of Fame running back Edgerrin James, has been dismissed from the team, according to a statement from coach Wes Miller.

Jizzle James Committed To Cincinnati In 2023

James arrived at Cincinnati as a 4-star prospect in the class of 2023 and was viewed as one of the league’s top returning players after standout performances last year against Big 12 contenders, including Houston, Iowa State, and Texas Tech.

“Jizzle James has been dealing with personal issues throughout the summer,” Miller said in a statement Tuesday. “We removed him from the team last month. He is currently not a member of our basketball program. As this is a personal matter, I will have no further comment at this time.”

James, who turns 31 in December, appeared in 37 games (two starts) as a freshman in his 2021-22 season and then started all 35 games of 2024-25 as a sophomore.

Last season, James averaged career highs of 12.7 points, 3.0 rebounds, 3.5 assists, and 27.1 minutes per contest while shooting 40% from the field and 28.2% from beyond the arc.

The Bearcats did not reach the NCAA Tournament in either of his two seasons and have not participated in March Madness since the 2018-19 campaign.

James No Longer Wanted To Play For Bearcats

Keegan Knickoson of 247Sports reported that James stayed with Cincinnati following his freshman season “despite heavy interest from other schools around the country.”

Knickoson, however, also noted James “posted screenshots of a conversation with his agent, Noah Eisenberg, … seemingly relaying he no longer wanted to play for the Bearcats. James also posted screenshots of an argument with a teammate.”

Although his father became a star NFL running back, James picked basketball and had received offers from ACC and SEC schools. He chose Cincinnati over Georgia and LSU.

Cincinnati’s backcourt enters the 2025-26 season with multiple veterans, including returning guard Day Day Thomas, West Virginia transfer Sencire Harris, and Kentucky transfer Kerr Kriisa.

The Bearcats finished the 2024-25 season with a 19-16 record (7-13 in Big 12 play).