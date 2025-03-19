Joe Lunardi Picks March Madness 2025 Bracket & Predicts Florida To Win

ESPN’s chief bracketologist Joe Lunardi unveiled his March Madness bracket and expert picks for the 2025 NCAA Tournament. Lunardi has Florida, Houston, Duke, and Michigan State advancing to the Final Four and predicts that the title game will see the Gators defeating the Cougars to win their third national championship.

ESPN’s Joe Lunardi Picks

Final Four — No. 1 Florida, No. 1 Houston, No. 1 Duke, and No. 2 Michigan State

No. 1 Florida Over No. 1 Houston for National Championship

Joe Lunardi March Madness Bracket 2025

Joe Lunardi ranks all 68 teams in the men’s NCAA tournament – via @ESPN App 🏀🏀 Here we go!! https://t.co/E38k8dJLbT — Joe Lunardi (@ESPNLunardi) March 18, 2025

Joe Lunardi March Madness 2025 Predictions And Picks

According to Joe Lunardi’s Ultimate Guide to men’s March Madness 2025, the ESPN analyst has No. 1 Florida, No. 1 Houston, No. 1 Duke, and No. 2 Michigan State reaching the Final Four.

Lunardi believes No. 1 Auburn will not advance far because “the Tigers limped to the finish in the regular season, allowing Texas A&M and Alabama to shred their defense by controlling the offensive glass.”

He also added that “[Johni] Broome’s health is a legitimate question mark, as is Baker-Mazara’s ability to control his emotions and remain on the floor.”

Final Four — No. 1 Florida, No. 1 Houston, No. 1 Duke, And No. 2 Michigan State

Florida went 30-4 this season and defeated Tennessee in the SEC tournament championship to win its first conference championship since 2014. The Gators are riding a six-game win streak into the NCAA Tournament, with five victories coming against teams ranked in the AP Top 25.

“Florida enters the tournament ranked top-10 in the nation in adjusted offensive and defensive efficiency, and has spent the past month overwhelming elite opponents with its pace, size and dynamic backcourt,” Lunardi stated.

“Walter Clayton Jr. and Alijah Martin just might be the nation’s best backcourt, combining to make more than 160 3-pointers, while Alex Condon’s versatility in the frontcourt causes trouble for opponents.”

Houston also went 30-4 this season and defeated Arizona to win the Big 12 tournament championship. The Cougars are one of the best defensive teams in the nation, ranking second with opponents being held to an average of just 58.5 points per game. They’ve won 22 of their last 23 games.

“The Cougars have star power and plenty of veteran leadership,” Lunardi added. “A season after seeing their national title hopes disappear when star guard Jamal Shead injured his ankle in the first half of their Sweet 16 loss to Duke, the Cougars have the depth to advance across the state to San Antonio. They could even be playing Monday night for the national championship.”

No. 1 Florida Over No. 1 Houston For National Championship

Joe Lunardi is convinced that Florida will eliminate Houston to win this year’s national championship.

“Florida has what it takes to win the program’s first national championship since Billy Donovan led it to back-to-back titles in 2006 and 2007. The Gators will make it to San Antonio and, once there, could and should be the last team standing. Say hello to your 2025 NCAA champions,” he said.

However, Lunardi did explain why Florida could fall short:

“There aren’t many holes in a deep rotation that features height, speed and shooting, but if the Gators are in a tight game late, the free throw line could be an issue. Florida hit just 71% of its attempts from the line (225th). It also lacks recent success in the NCAA tournament, considering its first-round exit last year and no second-weekend appearances since 2018.”

Meanwhile, Lunardi went into detail on Houston’s roster lacking size:

“We’re picking nits here, but the Cougars are a little undersized. With no regular contributor standing above 6-8, they could run into trouble against a much taller team. The Cougars still finished in the top 40 nationally in rebounding margin, though, so it’s not a huge concern.”