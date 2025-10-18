Joel Embiid Returns To Action For 76ers In Preseason Finale

Joel Embiid started for the Philadelphia 76ers in their preseason finale on Friday night, his first game action in nearly eight months.

The seven-time All-Star hadn’t played in a game for the Sixers since Feb. 22 against the Brooklyn Nets before undergoing arthroscopic surgery on his left knee in April.

The procedure occurred just over one year after Embiid underwent surgery to repair the meniscus in the same knee the February prior.

His original injury limited him to 39 games in 2023-24, and it ultimately led to the Sixers sidelining him until the last month of that regular season.

Joel Embiid Played 18 Minutes Against Timberwolves

In Philadelphia’s 126-110 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves at Xfinity Mobile Arena, Embiid recorded 14 points, seven rebounds, eight assists, three steals, and four turnovers in 18 minutes.

The 7-footer also finished 5-for-10 (50%) shooting, including 2-for-4 (50%) from 3-point range, as well as hitting both of his free throws.

“I don’t want to really think about the past,” said the 31-year-old Embiid. “I’m just in a good space mentally, physically. … I’m just happy to touch the basketball and be able to play basketball and do what I love.

“When you don’t get [to do] that, it’s tough, but that’s what I’m most happy about. So today, tonight, that’s all I kept thinking about. I’m on the court playing basketball, doing some good things, helping us win and yeah, that’s really what I was focused on.”

A return to remember for Joel Embiid tonight 🔔 14 PTS | 7 REB | 8 AST | 3 STL | 18 MIN pic.twitter.com/AgnSIryKGn — NBA (@NBA) October 18, 2025



Embiid was limited to just 19 games last season, averaging 23.8 points, 8.2 rebounds, 4.5 assists, and 30.2 minutes per contest. The former NBA MVP also posted a shooting line of .444/.299/.882.

Per Basketball Reference, Embiid’s 23.8 points per game were his fewest since the 2019-20 season, and the Kansas product’s 8.2 rebounds were his fewest since his rookie year in 2016-17.

Embiid Taking It Day By Day

In Embiid’s final two games last season, the strain of his knee injury affected his performance, as the former first-rounder scored 15 or fewer points in back-to-back games for the first time since May 2021.

Friday’s performance was a step in the right direction. Barring any setbacks from playing against Minnesota, the five-time All-NBA member should be able to participate in next week’s season opener in Boston.

“I mean, I won’t say I feel like I was 18 years old again,” Embiid added. “That’s never going to happen. But I’m just taking it day by day. Like I said, just learning. Some days are going to be good, some days I’m going to be a little bit tight, so learn from it and adjust and keep doing the right things.”

A fellow teammate was also thrilled to see his buddy back on the court.

“I think the biggest thing that I felt was just joy, and just how happy he was to be out there and how happy I was for him to be out there,” said Tyrese Maxey, who had 27 points in 30 minutes of action.

The 76ers visit the Boston Celtics on Oct. 22 to open their 2025-26 season.