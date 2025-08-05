John Hartwell Resigns As Louisiana-Monroe Athletic Director

Louisiana-Monroe athletic director John Hartwell stepped down on Monday after two years and six months on the job. An announcement made by the university said Hartwell will be “pursuing other professional opportunities.”

“I am grateful for the support of our student athletes, coaches, senior staff, donors, alumni, and all of Warhawk nation,” said Hartwell, who was hired by the university in February 2023.

John Hartwell Hired Bryant Vincent At Louisiana-Monroe

Among Hartwell’s hires at ULM was football coach Bryant Vincent, formerly the offensive coordinator at South Alabama and UAB and the Blazers’ interim head coach in 2022.

ULM finished last in the Sun Belt Conference in men’s basketball and baseball last season, and its 2024 football team went two games below .500.

“We appreciate what John has done for ULM Athletics over the last few seasons and wish him and his family all the best,” ULM President Dr. Carrie L. Castille said.

“There is a plan in place, and we will be making that plan known as soon as the logistics are finalized. My commitment to ULM Athletics and the Sun Belt Conference is unwavering, and we will continue to find ways to win on the field, on the court, in the community, and in the classroom.”

The university said it would announce an interim replacement for Hartwell soon.

Hartwell Could Return To Troy

The Alabama native has been linked to one former school on his résumé.

Hartwell is rumored to join Troy — where he previously served as AD from 2012-15.

The 60-year-old Hartwell then served as AD at Utah State from 2015-22. He also worked in the athletic departments at Georgia State and Ole Miss.

Hartwell played college basketball at The Citadel after graduating from Mobile’s UMS-Wright preparatory school.

In 100 games (16 starts) with the Bulldogs across four seasons (1983-87), he averaged 5.0 points, 2.7 rebounds, and 20.7 minutes per contest while shooting 45.4% from the field and 70% from the foul line.

As a 6-foot-8 center, Hartwell finished 11th in minutes played (752) in the Southern Conference in the 1984-85 season. He also averaged 5.0 points and 2.2 rebounds in 28 games (three starts) of his senior 1986-87 campaign.