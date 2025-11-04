Former Athlete Faces Severe Drug Charges

American basketball player Jarred Shaw, 35, is fighting for his life in Indonesia after Indonesian authorities accused him of possessing cannabis gummies — an offense that can carry the death penalty by firing squad under the country’s strict narcotics laws.

Police in Jakarta arrested Shaw in May after they intercepted a package containing 132 THC-infused gummies worth about $400. Investigators said the parcel listed Shaw’s apartment as the delivery address, and officers took him into custody following a raid.

However, Shaw insists the cannabis was strictly for medical purposes. “I use cannabis as a medicine,” he told The Guardian. “There’s no medicine apart from cannabis that stops my stomach from aching. What they consider drugs, I consider medicine. It’s just different cultures.”

“Pot Daddy” Steps In

Now, Shaw’s case has drawn international attention after John Morgan, founder of Morgan & Morgan and known as “Pot Daddy,” stepped in to help. Morgan, a longtime advocate for medical marijuana reform, said he felt compelled to act.

“It’s unimaginable that Jarred Shaw, a young man, an athlete, and beloved son and brother, faces execution simply for taking medical marijuana gummies,” Morgan said. “Nearly a decade ago, I fought to honor my brother Tim by passing medical marijuana in Florida. Today, I honor Tim again by working to save Jarred’s life.”

Moreover, Morgan explained that Shaw used cannabis to manage Crohn’s disease, a painful and incurable condition. “He should never have been imprisoned,” he said. “I’m grateful to be in a position to save his life and return him to his family.”

A Global Legal Effort

In addition, Morgan will collaborate with Donte West, Shaw’s lead attorney in Indonesia and a former cannabis exoneree from Kansas. “We applaud John Morgan—arguably the most prominent attorney in America—for joining our team,” West said. “His leadership and lifelong commitment to justice will be instrumental as we fight to secure Jarred’s freedom.”

Before his arrest, Shaw played professionally in Indonesia, helping Prawira Bandung win the 2023 championship. Since then, supporters worldwide have rallied behind him, raising funds and urging diplomatic pressure. Ultimately, many advocates call the case a grave injustice that underscores Indonesia’s harsh drug policies.