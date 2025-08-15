Hall of Fame Point Guard Criticizes Current Rest Habits

Utah Jazz legend John Stockton believes today’s NBA lacks the toughness of previous decades. Speaking on The Maverick Approach podcast with host Maverick Bailey, the Hall of Famer called the modern league “softer” and criticized the practice of load management.

“I do think it’s softer,” Stockton said. “You have guys that can take 20 days off, you know, what would they call it, load management?”

Stockton’s Ironman Standard

Stockton’s career is a benchmark for durability. From 1984 to 2003, he appeared in all 82 games in 16 of 19 seasons and never missed the playoffs.

“Could you imagine your dad coming home [and saying] ‘I might take a few weeks of work off?’” Stockton said. “These guys do it, and they’re supposed to be examples, and the league allows it.”

That approach helped Stockton set records that still stand: 15,806 assists and 3,265 steals. With today’s rest trends, those numbers appear untouchable.

John Stockton total games played per season. pic.twitter.com/i7T2iQhDGo — Fastbreak Hoops (@FastbreakHoops5) August 6, 2025

“Gladiators” vs. Friendly Competition

Stockton also touched on what fans expect when they watch the game.

“I think people are looking for gladiators out there,” he said. “They want you to go to war, and they want to see you do what they can’t do. Not go out there and shake hands and hug each other and shoot jumpers.”

The comment reflects his belief that modern play is less physical, with fewer intense battles under the rim compared to his era.

A Lasting Legacy

Stockton retired in 2003 averaging 13.1 points, 10.5 assists, and 2.7 rebounds per game. He entered the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame in 2009 and is a member of the NBA’s 50th and 75th-anniversary teams.

His recent remarks add to a long-running debate about whether the league’s shift toward speed, skill, and scoring has come at the cost of toughness.