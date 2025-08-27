John Tonje and the Utah Jazz have agreed to a two-way contract

In 2024-25, the Utah Jazz finished with a league-worst 17-65 record. The team had three selections in the 2025 NBA draft. With the fifth overall pick, the Jazz selected Ace Bailey.

Utah used the 21st overall pick to take Willy Riley and the 53rd pick to take John Tonje. On Tuesday, August 26, the 24-year-old signed a two-way contract with the Jazz. John Tonje now has an official roster spot in Utah. As a two-way player, he’ll split time between the Jazz and their G League affiliate, the Salt Lake City Stars.

John Tonje is under contract with the Utah Jazz

Before being selected by the Jazz in the 2025 NBA draft, John Tonje spent six seasons at the collegiate level. His first four were with Colorado State. For the 2023-24 season, Tonje transferred to the University of Missouri to play for the Tigers. However, he appeared in just eight games after suffering a season-ending foot injury. After a failed stint with Missouri, Tonje transferred again, this time landing with the Wisconsin Badgers.

In his final collegiate season, John Tonje averaged 19.6 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 1.8 assists per game. Additionally, Tonje was named a consensus All-American. This past June, Tonje was taken in the second round of the 2025 NBA draft by the Jazz. Recently, the young guard agreed to a two-way contract with the Utah Jazz.

John Tonje appeared in two summer league games for the Jazz in 2025. He averaged 10 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 2.5 assists. During his summer league debut vs. the Spurs, John Tonje had 16 points, three rebounds, and three assists. On top of that, he was 4-7 from beyond the arc. In his final collegiate season, Tonje shot a solid .388% from beyond the arc.

Ahead of the 2025-26 season, the Utah Jazz have a roster of 19 players. That number must be cut down to 18 ahead of this fall. The NBA roster has 15 active spots and three available two-way contracts. Former Badger John Tonje is one of Utah’s three players on a two-way contract next season. That also includes Elijah Harkless and Oscar Tshiebwe. How much playing time will John Tonje see for the Jazz in his rookie season?