John Wall is calling it a career after more than two years since his last appearance in an NBA game. In a video posted on social media, Wall officially announced his retirement on Tuesday after 11 seasons.

John Wall Posts Emotional Farewell Video

Wall, who turns 35 in September, thanked his fans, family, and teammates for their support in an emotional video, saying he has no regrets and stating, “I gave this game everything I had.”

In 647 career NBA regular-season games (604 starts), Wall averaged 18.7 points, 4.2 rebounds, 8.9 assists, 1.6 steals, and 34.9 minutes per contest while shooting 43% from the floor and 32.2% from 3-point range.

Wall was selected No. 1 overall by the Washington Wizards in the 2010 draft out of the University of Kentucky. The North Carolina native spent his first nine seasons in Washington, D.C.

Retired but never done. Doing it the #WallWay pic.twitter.com/s1pX9afHfL — John Wall (@JohnWall) August 19, 2025

One of our franchise all-time greats.

The definition of an era.

A lasting legacy.

A forever Wizard. Congratulations on your retirement, @JohnWall 💙 pic.twitter.com/cdIqIw0WpT — Washington Wizards (@WashWizards) August 19, 2025



The 6-foot-3 point guard made the All-Star team in five consecutive years from 2013-14 to 2017-18, as well as posted a seventh-place finish in MVP voting during the 2016-17 season.

The duo of Wall and Bradley Beal, the No. 3 pick in the 2012 draft, made the Wizards a consistent playoff contender. They made the postseason four times in five seasons from 2014 to 2018.

The Wizards congratulated him on a great career and wished him well in his retirement.

Wizards Traded John Wall To Rockets In 2020

In December 2020, the Wizards traded Wall and a 2023 first-round draft pick to the Houston Rockets for Russell Westbrook. Wall, however, missed the entire 2019-20 season due to a ruptured left Achilles tendon injury.

Wall only appeared in 40 games (all starts) with the Rockets during the 2020-21 campaign, averaging 20.6 points, 3.2 rebounds, 6.9 assists, 1.1 steals, and 32.2 minutes per contest.

During an Oct. 12, 2022, episode of HBO’s The Shop: Uninterrupted, Wall joined Maverick Carter, Paul Rivera, and Brownie Blendz to discuss his Wizards tenure and NBA future.

Wall was also asked then why the Rockets traded for him if they didn’t want him.

“I couldn’t believe it,” he said. “It was interesting because I think when they traded for me, I think they thought James Harden was gonna stay and then when I got there, he wanted to leave.”

The Rockets traded Harden to the Brooklyn Nets in January 2021.

Wall reached a mutual decision to remain away from Houston ahead of the 2021-22 season with the team.

Wall Last Played For Clippers In 2022-23

After agreeing to a buyout with the Rockets in June 2022, Wall signed a two-year deal with the Los Angeles Clippers the next month.

He played in 34 games (three starts) for head coach Tyronn Lue in 2022-23, averaging 11.4 points and 5.2 rebounds while shooting 40.8% from the field.

The Clippers traded Wall to the Memphis Grizzlies in February 2023. He was waived before appearing in a single game with the club.

Appearing on The Draymond Green Show earlier this year in February, Wall said he was still working out regularly and thought he could play another year or two.

“I still have a year, I think, a year or two. I’m still working out every day, doing broadcasting, and getting into that field,” Wall said. “I went to the G League Showcase. I still want to be involved in basketball like broadcasting, and try to be a GM one day.”