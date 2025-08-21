John Wall To Join ‘NBA On Prime’ Broadcasting Team

After John Wall announced his retirement from the NBA on Tuesday, he reportedly joined Amazon Prime’s NBA broadcast team as an analyst for the 2025-26 season, according to Michael Lee of The Washington Post.

Although Wall told Lee in a recent phone interview that he still felt like he has “a lot left in my tank” as a player, he’s looking forward to staying involved in the NBA by sharing his expertise on NBA on Prime this fall.

“If you never really had the opportunity to sit down and talk to me, you won’t really understand how much I love basketball, where my basketball mind is at, where my IQ is,” Wall said.

“I can basically tell you the best player in the country — from girls to boys, high school, to the players that’s in college, to the people that’s at the NBA and WNBA.”

NBA On Prime To Begin Airing In The 2025-26 Season

In July 2024, the NBA signed an 11-year media rights deal with NBC/Peacock, ABC/ESPN, and Amazon Prime Video beginning in the 2025-26 season.

Amazon will air games exclusively on Friday nights through December before adding Thursday and Saturday broadcasts later in the season.

Prime Video will air 67 regular-season games, the play-in tournament, six conference finals, and the knockout round of the NBA Cup in December.

Amazon previously announced that former NBA star Blake Griffin and Hall of Famer Dirk Nowitzki will be part of its studio show, which will be hosted by Taylor Rooks.

Prime Video’s broadcasting roster will also include analysts Steve Nash, Dwyane Wade, Dell Curry, Candace Parker, Stan Van Gundy, Udonis Haslem, and Brent Barry, along with sideline reporters Allie Clifton, Cassidy Hubbarth, and Kristina Pink, as well as play-by-play announcers Ian Eagle, Kevin Harlan, Eric Collins, and Michael Grady.

John Wall Would Give Up His Money To Continue Playing Without Injuries

Wall added during his conversation with Lee that he had wanted to remain with the Washington Wizards for his entire NBA career and that he hopes to have his No. 2 jersey retired by the franchise.

The 34-year-old played nine seasons with the Wizards after they selected him No. 1 overall in the 2010 draft out of the University of Kentucky. He also discussed the injuries that derailed his playing career.

“People think, ‘Oh, he got the money, he’s set for life, he don’t care.’ No, I would give up all the money to play basketball and never deal with none of those injuries,” Wall said.

“I didn’t play the game of basketball for money. I played the game of basketball because I love it. I was itching to get back to play. I wasn’t itching to sit on the sideline and collect the check. The check don’t mean [anything].”

Wall made the All-Star team in five consecutive years from 2013-14 to 2017-18, as well as posted a seventh-place finish in MVP voting during the 2016-17 season.

In December 2020, the Wizards traded Wall and a 2023 first-round draft pick to the Houston Rockets for Russell Westbrook. Wall, however, missed the entire 2019-20 campaign due to a ruptured left Achilles tendon injury.

Wall played in just 147 regular-season games from 2017-18 through 2022-23. He also missed all of 2021-22 after reaching a mutual decision with Houston to sit out.