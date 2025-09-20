Orlando Magic forward Jonathan Isaac is releasing his new signature sneaker, the Judah 2, which will feature six Bible verses and honor conservative activist Charlie Kirk.

Isaac, an outspoken Christian with many conservative views, is encouraging everyone to speak up on political issues and to never be afraid to voice their opinions.

“It’s about free expression,” Isaac told Fox News Digital in a recent interview. “It’s about I’m a Christian guy, I believe that Jesus Christ is the lord and king of the world and lord and savior of my life, and I want to wear these shoes as a tribute to him. And anybody who wants to do the same, join me.

“If you disagree with me, I’ve always tried my best with whatever stances I’ve taken to be graceful about it and truly try to care and understand the person that’s on the other side of it. Maybe we agree to disagree, but I’m never the type to try to impose myself on anybody else.”



Isaac reportedly first met Kirk at AmericaFest 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona. The annual event, organized by Turning Point USA, celebrates American values and conservative principles.

The NBA veteran wing has also made appearances on Kirk’s podcast over the years. Kirk was famous for debating students with opposing political views at college campuses across the country.

Isaac Discusses Charlie Kirk Assassination

Speaking with Fox News Digital, Isaac shared his thoughts on Kirk’s assassination at Utah Valley University.

“It’s tough to put into words. … Really the only thing that I can say is just to speak to who Charlie was. Everybody will talk about what Charlie has said and his stances and stuff like that – Charlie had my respect,” Isaac said.

“Not because I agreed with everything he had ever said or done. Some of the conversations we had was even me disagreeing with things he said. But we always had civil discourse, and he was always prepared to talk about why he thought what he thought. To me, that’s a respectable man.”

My friend and Brother In Christ.. Welcome home! Your dedication to Christ and Democracy will never be forgotten! Prayers up for your beautiful family and close friends. ❤️🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/Qqm6Rei7mo — Jonathan Judah Isaac (@JJudahIsaac) September 11, 2025



Among Kirk’s goals was to spread the word of God, and Isaac is doing just that with his new sneakers.

“Let’s build this thing as a brand to unite Christians, lovers of God, lovers of country all across the nation, and give them a touchpoint to know each other, recognize each other, but also, to have their faith right in front of them,” Isaac said of his sneaker, and why he places Bible verses on them.”

Judah 1 Sold Out

According to Isaac, since the Judah 1 was “completely sold out,” he decided to enhance the design.

“I was like ‘let’s take it to another level’ in terms of the design. I wanted to move the verse from the back of the shoe to the front of the shoe…” he said. “Just ones that speak to me and to the team.

“What would be encouraging as a believer to be in a basketball game? What would you want to read? What would you want to hear?

“One of our shoes, the Judah 2 Mighty Warrior, the verse is the Angel calling Gideon a mighty warrior when Gideon didn’t think of himself as a mighty warrior to begin with.

“So that little verse is, ‘I’m stepping onto the court, I’m lacing my shoes.’ And right there on the tongue, I have a verse that says ‘I am a mighty warrior.’ And that encourages you to go out and play your best.”

The Magic host the Miami Heat on Oct. 22 to open their 2025-26 NBA season.