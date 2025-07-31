Jonathan Kuminga Declined Four-Year, $90 Million Contract Offer

Golden State Warriors restricted free agent Jonathan Kuminga reportedly received a multi-year contract offer amid sign-and-trade talks with the Phoenix Suns and Sacramento Kings.

Suns Offering Role Players, Four Second-Rounders For Jonathan Kuminga

According to ESPN’s Shams Charania and Anthony Slater, the Warriors have discussed a sign-and-trade with the Kings and Suns, and Kuminga rejected a four-year, $90 million deal with a player option in the final year.

Although it was not specified which team made that offer, Charania and Slater noted that the Suns have “made the most lucrative push” for Kuminga up until this point.

The Suns’ offer includes Royce O’Neale, Nick Richards, and four second-round picks. The Kings, meanwhile, have mentioned Devin Carter, Dario Saric, and Malik Monk in trade talks, per Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints.

Charania later reported on NBA Today that Sacramento has recently offered Golden State a conditional first-round pick and a rotation player, but the Dubs are still holding out for an unprotected first-round pick.

Warriors Could End All Sign-And-Trade Conversations

Golden State remains “uninterested” by the returns offered by Sacramento and Phoenix thus far. Therefore, the Warriors have “begun signaling a plan to cut off sign-and-trade conversations entirely,” per Charania and Slater.

This means Golden State could retain Kuminga for a little while longer, as the Warriors made their former first-rounder a restricted free agent when they extended a one-year, $7.9 million qualifying offer to him in June.

The qualifying offer would allow Kuminga to seek a larger deal in unrestricted free agency next summer, but it would pay him well below what rival NBA executives believe is his value, per a front office poll by The Athletic.

Kuminga hit free agency after the expiration of his previous four-year, $28.9 million contract.

Kuminga Sends Strong Message To Warriors

In addition, Kuminga posted a crystal-clear message Wednesday on social media as he continues to wait for what he believes is a worthwhile contract offer.

“I’ll bet on myself all day,” he wrote in an Instagram story while tagging his agent, Aaron Turner.

That message was posted after ESPN’s Shams Charania and Anthony Slater reported that Kuminga “is continuing to decline” an offer of $45 million over two years.

Jonathan Kuminga’s latest Instagram story: “I’ll bet on myself all day” with his agent tagged and pictured next to him pic.twitter.com/AHmpNaIgZE — Dalton Johnson (@DaltonJ_Johnson) July 30, 2025



“Kuminga’s decision is due in large part to the Warriors’ insistence on having a team option for the second season and their unwillingness to let him maintain the built-in no-trade clause, sources said,” Charania and Slater wrote.

Signing the qualifying offer would be a huge gamble for Kuminga.

Per Spotrac, the Brooklyn Nets and Utah Jazz are the only teams with positive cap space in the NBA. Brooklyn entered the offseason as the only team in the league to have at least $40 million in cap space.

The 2022 NBA champ could be faced with the same contract predicament next summer.