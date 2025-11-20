Jonathan Kuminga ‘Feels Like The Scapegoat Again’ Amid Warriors’ Struggles

Jonathan Kuminga helped the Golden State Warriors win four of their first five games to open the season, paving the way for coach Steve Kerr to publicly name the former first-rounder a full-time starter.

“I think he’s ready,” Kerr said. “The way he’s rebounding, the way he’s attacking the rim, that’s what makes him special. When he’s playing to that talent, to that ability, it changes our team.”

Warriors Won Multiple Games With Jonathan Kuminga As Starter

In those five games, Kuminga was averaging 16.2 points, 7.4 rebounds, 3.4 assists, and 30.2 minutes per outing while shooting 53.7% from the field and 76.2% from the foul line.

The 6-foot-8 wing also had 37 rebounds, his most ever in a five-game stretch.

However, the Warriors went on to lose five of their next seven games.

Since leading Golden State to a 4-1 record to start the season, Kuminga has averaged 12.3 points, 6.1 rebounds, 2.5 assists, and 26.3 minutes per game while shooting 43.9% from the floor and committing 23 turnovers.

Jimmy Butler, Steve Kerr and the Warriors’ quest to solve the persistent Jonathan Kuminga puzzle Includes a extended conversation with Butler on Kumingahttps://t.co/ntRwswgkS1 — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) November 20, 2025



Kuminga’s struggles ultimately led to Kerr demoting him back to a bench role.

“He feels like the scapegoat again,” a team source told ESPN’s Anthony Slater on Thursday.

What’s more, Stephen Curry led the Warriors to three straight wins just as Kuminga was added to the injury report with knee soreness. Golden State’s recent success without him has led some to question his future with the team.

“Him not being in the lineup ain’t the reason that we’re winning,” Jimmy Butler said. “We’re just playing better basketball. Roles are clearer. We’re making shots. We’re guarding. That ain’t got nothing to do with him. If he was in the lineup, I still believe that we win these games.”

Golden State Cannot Trade Kuminga Until Jan. 15

Kuminga’s 92-day contract stalemate ended 48 hours into training camp.

In late September, the Warriors and Kuminga finally agreed to a two-year, $46.8 million deal with a 2026-27 team option in the second year. As part of the deal, he also waived his inherent no-trade clause.

Per Spotrac, Kuminga’s deal includes a 15% trade bonus and a trade restriction.

The club option in the second year is designed for either Golden State or another team if and when Kuminga is traded at some point this season.

Free agents typically become trade-eligible on Dec. 15.

However, since Kuminga re-signed with the Warriors after being an unrestricted free agent, the two sides have to wait to trade him until Jan. 15, as that’s when the restriction deadline for players who re-signed with a team is lifted.