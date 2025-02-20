NBA

Jonathan Kuminga injury report: Warriors guard practices for first time since January

Oliver Taliku
Oliver Taliku Sports Editor

February 20, 2025

The Warriors will be relieved to see one of their stars from last season closing in on a return to NBA action, as Jonathan Kuminga practiced on Wednesday for the first time since January.

Jonathan Kuminga closing in on return  

Jonathan Kuminga hasn’t set foot on the court since January 4th, when the 22-year-old sprained his ankle playing against the Memphis Grizzlies.

However after a long road to recovery, Kuminga is finally stepping up his rehabilitation process with the guard practicing for the first time since being ruled out at the start of the year.

The Golden State Warriors took to X on Wednesday night to announce the news, with a return to NBA action expected soon.

Kuminga was a essential part of the Warriors offense last season, averaging 16.1 points, 4.8 assists and 2.2 rebounds in a breakout season for the rising star.

Despite starting 46 of the 74 games he played last year for Steve Kerr’s team, Kuminga fell out of favor at the beginning of the 2024-25 season and before his injury he started just 10 games of the 32 he featured in.

Kuminga was still getting similar minutes to last season even though he was coming off the bench, and his numbers were almost identical before he sprained his ankle to kick off 2025.

With new trade acquisition Jimmy Butler making a move to the Bay while Kuminga was out injured, there is a chance that he will get less minutes now on his return to the court.

But the Warriors need every player they can get right now as we approach the business end of this season, with any chance of featuring in the postseason dependent on how healthy the team can keep – so Kuminga’s return will be a welcome one.

The new-look Warriors find themselves in a precarious 10th place in the West with 27 games left to play this year. Last season Steph Curry and co. finished the season in the same spot, facing an early exit from the play-in tournament after a loss to the Kings.

Although they are in a tough position right now, there is just three wins between the Warriors in 10th and the Clippers in sixth, so everything is all still to play for.

