Jonathan Kuminga Offered $40M Contract From Warriors

Golden State Warriors restricted free agent Jonathan Kuminga is reportedly not close to reaching a resolution for his contract situation, as the former first-rounder is still seeking at least $30 million per year.

Jonathan Kuminga’s Best Offer Has Been A Two-Year, $40 Million Deal

NBA insider Marc Stein reported Monday that Golden State’s “best offers to Kuminga have topped out in the two-year, $40 million range.” That offer, however, has been deemed unsatisfactory.

Stein noted that “Kuminga’s camp has continued to seek out sign-and-trade opportunities.” He named the Sacramento Kings and Phoenix Suns as the teams “regarded as the most determined suitors.”

A deal has yet to be made because the Warriors “want a first-round pick in any sign-and-trade deal.” The Suns don’t have an available first-round pick to offer, which means they will not be able to add Kuminga.

Meanwhile, The Athletic’s Anthony Slater reported Friday on ESPN that Kuminga met with the Kings earlier last week, and he’s “open-minded” to joining Sacramento.

“Kuminga had contact with the Kings in the last couple of days,” Slater said. “It was the first time he met Scott Perry, and this wasn’t in person, but it’s the first time he’s communicated with Scott Perry, Doug Christie and B.J. Armstrong. And from what I’ve gathered, he liked the pitch that Scott Perry gave. He’s open-minded to the idea of Sacramento.

“I think part of that — I know part of that pitch — is you’re talking starting role. You’re talking bigger opportunity than the Warriors are necessarily offering right now. And I think that’s the part that shouldn’t get lost in this situation. Jonathan Kuminga isn’t just looking for the exact contract he wants in free agency. He’s looking for the opportunity he wants on the court.”

Warriors May Be Hard-Capped At First Apron With Kuminga Sign-And-Trade

Golden State is not overlooking the ramifications of moving Kuminga.

ESPN’s Tim Bontemps and Bobby Marks said that the Warriors “could be hard-capped at the first apron if [Kuminga] is sign-and-traded.”

Golden State is currently $25 million below the first apron.

The delay in resolving his contract situation has hindered the Warriors’ offseason plans. Golden State still has six open roster spots, according to Spotrac.

During the offseason, NBA teams are allowed to carry up to 21 players on their rosters. This includes standard contracts and two-way players, who don’t count toward the 15-man regular-season roster limit.

Kuminga has yet to secure an offer sheet from another team that meets his demands. This means he could potentially stay put and allow Golden State to explore future trades for him at next season’s deadline.

The Warriors made the 6-foot-8 wing a restricted free agent when they extended a one-year, $7.9 million qualifying offer to him in June. He hit free agency after the expiration of his previous four-year, $28.9 million deal.

The qualifying offer would allow Kuminga to seek a larger deal in unrestricted free agency next summer, but it would pay him well below what rival NBA executives believe is his value, per a front office poll by The Athletic.