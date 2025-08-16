There has been “renewed” dialogue between the Golden State Warriors and restricted free agent Jonathan Kuminga during the last week as the two sides remain at a contract stalemate, ESPN’s Anthony Slater reported Friday during an appearance on NBA Today.

Jonathan Kuminga Wants To Be A Building Block, Not A Trade Chip

Slater reported Friday that Kuminga and his representatives are seeking a multi-year contract from the Warriors that positions the former first-rounder to be more of a “building block” than simply a trade chip.

“Well, there’s been renewed conversations between the two sides. There’s dialogue, but as you all know, talking doesn’t necessarily equal movement,” Slater said.

“They’ve shared contract concepts and opinions about the whole thing between each other this last week, dating back to last weekend. Kuminga wants more of a player-friendly deal, more of a signal that he’s a building block, not a trade asset.”

The Warriors aren’t altering their two-year, $45 million contract offer pitch to Kuminga, and the 22-year-old has indicated that the $7.9 million qualifying offer is more appealing to him.

$7.9 Million Qualifying Offer Includes No-Trade Clause

That two-year deal includes a team option in Year 2, but Kuminga prefers a player option. He doesn’t want to be traded mid-season. This is problematic for Golden State because the qualifying offer includes a no-trade clause.

“The word I’ve heard used from the Kuminga side is ‘pawn,’” Slater said. “He doesn’t want to sign this two-year, $45 million deal with a team option where he is clearly just being used to be traded mid-season. That’s not something he wants to sign up for.

“Now if you’re talking about a three-year deal, if you’re talking about something with a player option that shows him a little bit more commitment, that’s something he’d be interested in.

“But as of now, the Warriors have been hesitant to do that, and because of that, Kuminga is signaling to those around him that he’s very willing – and prefers – [to sign] the qualifying offer over the two-year, $45 million deal. That’s dangerous for the Warriors. They can try to call his bluff, but right now, it seems to be trending toward the qualifying offer.”

Kuminga Dilemma Has Spoiled Warriors’ Offseason

Free agents Al Horford and De’Anthony Melton are awaiting resolution on Kuminga’s contract situation before they can finalize deals of their own with Golden State.

But the Kuminga saga might not be ending anytime soon. Since restricted free agents have until the Oct. 1 deadline to accept a qualifying offer, Slater wouldn’t be surprised if the impasse extends into September.

“August is a lot easier for people to just be like, ‘OK, we’ll get to you when we get to you,’” Slater said. “September’s where it starts to get a little bit more uncomfortable. I don’t know if there will be movement or a little bit more angst on the Warriors’ or Kuminga’s side, but September is where this could get a little bit dicier.”

Slater noted that it would be shocking if Kuminga decides to pass on the $14 million salary for 2025-26 and signs his $7.9 million qualifying offer instead of accepting a two-year, $45 million deal.

Qualifying Offer Gives Jonathan Kuminga Control Over His Future

The qualifying offer would give Kuminga more freedom, since it comes with a no-trade clause for this upcoming season and the ability to hit unrestricted free agency in 2026.

“You talk to people around him and he’s pretty dug in,” Slater added. “If two for $45 million with the team option is going to be the best offer, he will see them in training camp on an expiring qualifying offer, which includes a no-trade clause.

“Because he wants either to be viewed as more of a building block or he wants his freedom, his control of his future. And the qualifying offer, while less money, gives him control of his future.”