Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga’s agent, Aaron Turner, unveiled recently that Kuminga is prepared to take the $7.9 million qualifying offer unless Golden State improves its current offers.

“There’s a lot of upside,” Turner said in an interview with “The Hoop Collective” podcast, according to ESPN’s Anthony Slater. “He wants to pick where he wants to go. So the QO is real for sure.”

Warriors Presented Three Separate Deals To Jonathan Kuminga

ESPN’s Shams Charania and Slater reported earlier this week that Golden State presented Kuminga with three separate contract offers. The most lucrative was a three-year, $75.2 million deal with a team option on the third season. It guarantees Kuminga $48.3 million in the first two seasons.

Kuminga was also presented a two-year, $45 million deal with a team option on the second season and a three-year, $54 million deal without options. Kuminga, however, rejected those potential deals.

Although Kuminga has been requesting the Warriors turn the team option into a player option, the team has declined to put a player option in any offer to the 22-year-old.

“If [the Warriors] want to win now, if you want a guy that’s happy and treated fairly who is a big part of this team, we believe, moving forward, you give him the player option,” Turner said.

“You do lose a little of that trade value [giving that up]. But if it’s about the here and now, you give him that. You don’t get a perfect deal, but you get a pretty good deal and he gets to feel respected about what he gets and we all move on and worry about winning, helping Steph [Curry].”

Qualifying Offer Includes No-Trade Clause

If Jonathan Kuminga signs the qualifying offer, he’d be giving up more than $40 million in guaranteed money over the next two seasons, but it would grant him a no-trade clause in his deal and make him an unrestricted free agent next summer.

“If JK wants to take it, it does have upside, right?” Turner said. “We’ve talked about that. You’re not getting traded. You’re gonna have unrestricted free agency (next summer).

“People are gonna say, ‘Well, Aaron, there’s not gonna be 10 or 12 teams (with cap space).’ Fine, there’ll be six teams with cap space for the clear-cut under-35 top wing on the market. So there’s a lot of upside.”

In addition, Slater noted Friday that the Sacramento Kings (three years, between $63 and $66 million) and Phoenix Suns (four years, between $80 and $88 million) have been the most aggressive in pursuing Kuminga this offseason.

Despite receiving multiple sign-and-trade offers, the Warriors have not budged on demanding “at least” an unprotected 2030 first-round pick and a young player without taking on any “bad contracts.”

“He’s gotten a chance to hear from other teams,” Turner said. “You know, Sacramento, he’s spent some time with them, got to meet [general manager] Scott Perry, [head coach] Doug Christie, the Suns and what they’ve offered him. There’s been other teams, too, maybe planting seeds for [2026 or 2027].

“But they’re saying, ‘Hey, we want you to be you. We don’t want you to change anything. We want to put the ball in your hands. And we want to give you a huge opportunity to play.'”