Jonathan Kuminga‘s future in Golden State has been one of the biggest mysteries in recent times, as the player has gradually shown improvement season after season, but not enough to secure himself inside the roster for years to come. Even with free agency starting, a decision doesn’t seem imminent.

The NBA’s negotiating window finally opened on Monday at 3 p.m., but this restricted free agency still has no clue what his club want from him, or for him. Up to this point, both the Heat and Bulls seem to be the two most likely suitors, as reported recently by the The Athletic‘s Anthony Slater.

“Despite a few conversations between the two sides, the Golden State Warriors have generated no real traction toward a deal with restricted free agent Jonathan Kuminga in recent days,” the NBA insider started out in his latest column.

Slater then added: “As anticipated, he is expected to explore the market when it opens at 3 p.m. PT on Monday afternoon, league sources told The Athletic. The Miami Heat and Chicago Bulls remain the two likeliest outside suitors, league sources said.”

Another veteran reporter Marc Stein, added two other franchises to the list of interested clubs in Kuminga’s services. The insider listed sources that made a compelling case proving that both the Sacramento Kings and New Orleans Pelicans are looming as potential destinations.

Back on June 23, Golden State general manager Mike Dunleavy mentioned the forward’s future during his pre-NBA draft press conference by saying that he wishes to have Jonathan’s restricted free agency resolved “sooner than later.”

However, the Warriors front office have been keeping busy, as free agent center Kevon Looney agreed to a two-year, $16 million deal with the Pelicans. Sources confirmed this news about the three-time NBA champion to Shams Charania on Monday.