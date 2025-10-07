Jonathan Kuminga Says ‘Me Betting On Myself’ Will Help Warriors Win Title

After a prolonged contract stalemate between the Golden State Warriors and Jonathan Kuminga, the former first-rounder finally agreed to a two-year, $46.8 million deal with a 2026-27 team option in the second year.

The club option in the second year is designed for either Golden State or another team if and when Kuminga is traded during the 2025-26 season. As part of the deal, he also waived his inherent no-trade clause.

Jonathan Kuminga Thrilled To Be Back With Warriors

Kuminga addressed the media for the first time since his deal after Warriors’ practice, when a reporter asked Jonathan if he looked at the new deal as a way of betting on himself.

“I wouldn’t say that,” Kuminga said. “But I’ll tell you – me betting on myself is helping us win the championship. I think that’s our goal, and that’s how we all look [at it]. I’m blessed; I’m glad we got this done. But my mind isn’t [on] betting on myself.”

Warriors' Jonathan Kuminga on if he views this new contract as a bet on himself deal: "I wouldn't say that… Betting on myself is helping us win the championship." When asked if he wants to be here long-term, he said, "That's everybody's goal, to be somewhere long."



During Monday’s edition of ESPN’s NBA Today, Marc Spears noted that Kuminga appeared happy to be back in his Warriors uniform. Kuminga, however, will be wearing No. 1 instead of the familiar No. 00 he donned during his first four seasons with Golden State.

“Happiness, joy, peace, which is surprising. I’ve been around a while,” Spears said. “I remember seeing Allen Iverson being unhappy in Memphis. Jimmy Butler. Stephen Jackson in Golden State.

“But I saw Kuminga dancing after the game, he told me he was at peace. I think the guys — Steph, Draymond, Jimmy, and Buddy Hield — played a good role in giving him support, and I think that helped him a lot.”

Kuminga Entering Fifth Season

Last month, ESPN’s Anthony Slater and Shams Charania reported that Golden State had previously presented Kuminga with three separate contract offers to help resolve his restricted free agency standoff.

The most lucrative was a three-year, $75.2 million deal with a team option on the third season. It would have guaranteed Kuminga $48.3 million in the first two seasons.

Kuminga was also presented a two-year, $45 million deal with a team option on the second season and a three-year, $54 million deal without options.

Despite Golden State’s efforts to bring him back, Kuminga rejected those proposals. It’s better late than never, but there’s no denying that the 6-foot-8 wing threw a wrench in Golden State’s offseason plans.

Kuminga, the Warriors’ No. 7 overall pick in the 2021 draft, averaged 15.3 points, 4.6 rebounds, 2.2 assists, and 24.3 minutes per contest in 47 games (10 starts) last season.

The 6-foot-8 wing is entering his fifth campaign this fall.

Last season, the Warriors finished 48-34 (.585) to place seventh in the Western Conference standings. However, the Dubs fell to the Minnesota Timberwolves in the conference semifinals.

Golden State visits the Los Angeles Lakers on Oct. 21 to open their 2025-26 season.