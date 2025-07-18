Although the market for NBA restricted free agents remains frozen, Jonathan Kuminga is still seeking a lucrative contract from either the Golden State Warriors or another team.

Suns Have Expressed Exploratory Interest In Jonathan Kuminga

Per NBA insider Jake Fischer, Kuminga is demanding at least $25 million per season, and the veteran wing would be willing to take a short-term contract to help make a deal work.

For that kind of money, any team interested will have to acquire Kuminga via sign-and-trade. Fischer recently reported that the Phoenix Suns have expressed “exploratory interest” in the former first-rounder.

Thanks to Bradley Beal agreeing to a contract buyout with Phoenix, ESPN’s Bobby Marks noted the Suns could get as much as $20.5 million under the second apron.

However, just because the Suns can afford Kuminga, it doesn’t mean they’ll be able to land the 22-year-old.

The Athletic’s Anthony Slater previously reported that Golden State is seeking a “promising young player plus a first-round pick in return for Kuminga.”

The Suns might not be able to meet that requirement.

Phoenix Lacks Draft Capital To Acquire Kuminga

Fischer reported that the Suns “do not appear to possess the sort of draft capital or players that Golden State is believed to be seeking in exchange for Kuminga.”

The Suns don’t control their own first-round pick until 2031, meaning Phoenix would be rolling the dice on a young player who could still become a breakout star but has been unable to establish consistency.

Slater also reported last October that Kuminga had lost faith in Warriors coach Steve Kerr and no longer believed that “Kerr will allow him to reach his full potential.”

Kuminga ended up seeing less playing time last season and only appeared in 47 games (10 starts), averaging 15.3 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 2.2 steals while shooting 45.4% from the field.

His role was reduced at the end of the season and in the first round of the playoffs.

“The lineup with Jimmy [Butler], Jonathan, and Draymond [Green] doesn’t fit real well, frankly. It just doesn’t,” Kerr told 95.7 The Game in April.

Kuminga, His Camp Were Hopeful For Sign-And-Trade With Bulls

The Warriors extended a $7.9 million qualifying offer to Kuminga last month, retaining their right to match any offer sheet he signs in restricted free agency.

The Miami Heat and Chicago Bulls are other serious sign-and-trade suitors.

Fischer revealed this week that Kuminga and his camp were hopeful for a sign-and-trade scenario with the Bulls. A sign-and-trade will likely not happen until Chicago is able to negotiate a new deal for Josh Giddey.

Giddey, who is also a restricted free agent, is seeking a five-year, $150 million deal similar to that of Orlando Magic guard Jalen Suggs. That contract would give the four-year veteran $30 million annually.