Jonathan Kuminga Skips Jimmy Butler’s Minicamp Amid Contract Stalemate

Golden State Warriors restricted free agent Jonathan Kuminga wasn’t in attendance for a team workout minicamp organized by fellow teammate Jimmy Butler, ESPN’s Shams Charania reported Wednesday while on NBA Today.

Charania said Golden State players were working out in San Diego, but Kuminga was the only player missing from last season’s squad. This report surfaced amid the ongoing contract stalemate between Kuminga and the Warriors.

Warriors Presented Three Separate Offers To Jonathan Kuminga

Kuminga, 22, doesn’t have a contract, so there’s no incentive for him to attend any team functions. The 6-foot-8 wing would have also run the risk of suffering an injury had he worked out in San Diego.

An injury could impact how much the Warriors or another team would be willing to offer him. His four-year, $24.85 million rookie-scale contract expired last season.

ESPN’s Anthony Slater and Charania reported last week that Golden State presented Kuminga with three separate contract offers.

The most lucrative was a three-year, $75.2 million deal with a team option on the third season. It guarantees Kuminga $48.3 million in the first two seasons.

Kuminga was also presented a two-year, $45 million deal with a team option on the second season and a three-year, $54 million deal without options. Kuminga, however, rejected those proposals.

Qualifying Offer Includes No-Trade Clause

Kuminga’s stalemate with the Warriors has reportedly continued into September due to a player option versus team option situation in contract offers.

Although Kuminga has been requesting the Warriors turn the team option into a player option, the team has declined to put a player option in any contract proposal.

If Kuminga signs the qualifying offer, he’d be giving up more than $40 million in guaranteed money over the next two seasons, but it would grant him a no-trade clause in his deal and make him an unrestricted free agent next summer.