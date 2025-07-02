The Golden State Warriors officially tendered Jonathan Kuminga a $7.9 million qualifying offer over the weekend, making the fourth-year forward a restricted free agent.

Warriors Can Match Any Offer For Jonathan Kuminga

Golden State holds the right to match any offer and can also explore sign-and-trade options. The Brooklyn Nets are the only team that can offer Kuminga a starting salary of $20 million or more, per ESPN’s Bobby Marks.

Kuminga’s contract situation impacts what the Warriors are able to do in free agency and how they can build around their star-studded core of Stephen Curry, Jimmy Butler III, and Draymond Green.

Curry, Butler, and Green comprise 85% of Golden State’s payroll, according to Spotrac. The remaining six players under contract will earn a total of $30 million next season. Moving Kuminga would essentially help the team.

Heat, Bulls Are Two Likeliest Suitors

With all of that in mind, the Miami Heat and Chicago Bulls are the “two likeliest outside suitors” for Kuminga this summer, according to The Athletic’s Anthony Slater.

If the Heat wanted to trade for Kuminga, they created a $16 million trade exception on Tuesday when they agreed to a sign-and-trade deal with the Detroit Pistons for Duncan Robinson.

Nevertheless, K.C. Johnson of CHSN reported Tuesday there’s been no “traction” on the Bulls’ trade talks for Kuminga. The Sacramento Kings and New Orleans Pelicans will also likely not be able to put forth the best deal possible.

Kings To Include Malik Monk In Any Outgoing Trade Package

New Orleans cannot afford Kuminga, while the Kings recently signed veteran guard Dennis Schroder to a three-year, $45 million contract. Sacramento, however, is reportedly interested in including Malik Monk in any potential trade deal.

“I’ve confirmed that the Pelicans hold an interest in Kuminga, but various team salary cap experts have pointed out to me that New Orleans has no easy route to take Kuminga on its books at his desired contract range,” NBA insider Jake Fischer reported Wednesday.

“The cap gymnastics needed to keep the Pelicans out of the luxury tax — which has been a perennial priority for ownership — are described as considerable. Sources say that Sacramento, meanwhile, would be interested in including Malik Monk in any outgoing trade package, but nothing substantial has materialized with the Warriors.”

Jonathan Kuminga Could Return To Warriors On Short-Term Contract

Marc Stein and Fischer first reported in June that negotiations were expected to be a “slowing-moving process in Golden State,” and the aforementioned teams were “looming as potential suitors by way of possible sign-and-trade scenarios.”

In addition, “Golden State would be willing to help facilitate a move for Kuminga to join a new team, but only if such a transaction were to outweigh the benefits of keeping Kuminga on their roster,” Stein and Fischer wrote.

Last month, Marks noted that there are two challenges in a potential sign-and-trade besides Kuminga having to sign at least a three-year contract with the first season guaranteed:

Only 50% of Kuminga’s outgoing salary is used in a trade, not the full amount.

Golden State is $25 million below the first apron. The Warriors cannot trade for a player earning more than that amount unless additional salary is included.

Because of the sign-and-trade dilemma, there’s a feeling within the league that Kuminga could return to the Warriors next season on a “short-term” contract, per Fischer.

Injuries limited Kuminga to 47 games (10 starts) with the Warriors in 2024-25. Despite missing nearly half the campaign, he still averaged 15.3 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 2.2 assists per contest.