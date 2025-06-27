Jonathan Kuminga Trade Rumors: Kings Among Teams Interested

The Sacramento Kings are targeting Jonathan Kuminga as the Golden State Warriors forward approaches restricted free agency, according to The Athletic’s Sam Amick.

Kings Unlikely To Acquire Jonathan Kuminga

Although Amick reported Thursday the Kings “will be monitoring his market,” he added that “it appears unlikely that Kuminga will ultimately come their way.”

ESPN’s Shams Charania also confirmed an earlier report from NBA insiders Marc Stein and Jake Fischer that the Miami Heat have “registered a level of interest in Kuminga in previous transaction cycles.”

Kuminga, who turns 23 in October, is likely to be tendered by Golden State, but cap constraints on the roster is making it difficult for the organization to keep him, ESPN’s Bobby Marks reported earlier this month.

“The Warriors are expected to tender him a $7.9 million one-year qualifying offer, making him a restricted free agent,” Marks wrote. “With Brooklyn as the only team to offer a starting salary of $20 million or more (Golden State would have the right to match), the best option could be exploring a sign-and-trade.”

However, Marks noted that there are two challenges in a potential sign-and-trade besides Kuminga having to sign at least a three-year contract with the first season guaranteed:

Only 50% of Kuminga’s outgoing salary is used in a trade, not the full amount.

Golden State is also $25 million below the first apron. The Warriors cannot trade for a player earning more than that amount unless additional salary is included.

Sacramento Intends To Bolster Its Frontcourt

For Sacramento, adding a player like Kuminga would be an unexpected move. The Kings finished 40-42 last season and were eliminated from playoff contention for the second consecutive season after they lost to the Dallas Mavericks in the play-in tournament.

The Kings also traded former All-Star guard De’Aaron Fox to the San Antonio Spurs and fired head coach Mike Brown and general manager Monte McNair.

Amick made it clear that the Kings are “open for business when it comes to discussing the various possibilities with their roster” while staying committed to veteran big man Domantas Sabonis.

Trading For Kuminga Would Be A Gamble

Sacramento pulling the trigger on a sign-and-trade for Kuminga carries some risk.

Injuries limited Kuminga to 47 games (10 starts) with the Warriors last season. Despite missing nearly half the campaign, he still averaged 15.3 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 2.2 assists per contest.

More importantly, Kuminga wants a more consistent role.

If Kings head coach Doug Christie is unwilling to give him minutes, the team may eventually find itself in the same position as Golden State.

“I think from his end, ultimately he’s the one that has to sign the contract. If it happens with us, it’s reflective of his desire to be here,” said Warriors general manager Mike Dunleavy.