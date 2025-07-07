The Sacramento Kings are reportedly the “strongest pursuer” of Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga, but no deal “has come close,” according to The Athletic’s Anthony Slater.

“Restricted free agency around the NBA remains ice cold,” Slater reported. “Conversations and little action.”

Warriors Rejected Kings’ Trade Proposal For Jonathan Kuminga

The Warriors extended a $7.9 million qualifying offer to the 22-year-old Kuminga, retaining their right to match any offer sheet he signs in restricted free agency.

Slater previously reported that Golden State is searching for a “promising young player plus a first-round pick in return for Kuminga” if a sign-and-trade scenario comes to fruition.

According to Slater, the Kings “floated” an offer to the Warriors that included point guard Devin Carter, forward Dario Saric, and two second-round picks.

League sources, however, said the Warriors viewed the Kings’ offer as a “buy-low attempt” and weren’t interested in moving forward with the deal.

Sacramento Could Include DeMar DeRozan In Trade Package

The Kings, of course, could sweeten the deal by including DeMar DeRozan.

Per Spotrac, DeRozan has two years left on his contract with the Kings and is set to make $24.8 million in the 2025-26 season. The soon-to-be 36-year-old is currently signed to a three-year, $73.89 million contract.

In his first year in Sacramento, DeRozan appeared in 77 games (all starts) and averaged 22.2 points, 3.9 rebounds, and 4.4 assists while shooting 47.7% from the field and 32.8% from 3-point territory.

According to Basketball Reference, the six-time All-Star finished 15th in points (1,710) this past season, seventh in made free throws (378), and sixth in minutes played (2,768).

DeRozan, a former first-rounder, has also appeared in over 70 games in each of the last four seasons.

Several Teams Are Pursuing Jonathan Kuminga

In addition to the Kings, the Miami Heat, Chicago Bulls, Milwaukee Bucks, New Orleans Pelicans, Brooklyn Nets, and Washington Wizards have all reportedly showed interest in Kuminga.

The Nets are the only team that can offer Kuminga a starting salary of $20 million or more, per ESPN’s Bobby Marks, but the Heat and Bulls are the “two likeliest outside suitors,” according to Slater.

If the Heat decided to trade for Kuminga, they created a $16 million trade exception last Tuesday when they agreed to a sign-and-trade deal with the Detroit Pistons for Duncan Robinson.

CHSN’s K.C. Johnson also reported last week that there’s been no “traction” on the Bulls’ trade talks for Kuminga. The Kings and Pelicans remain interested in the former first-rounder as well.

Kings To Offer Malik Monk In Any Outgoing Trade Package

New Orleans, however, will likely not trade for Kuminga due to salary cap concerns, while the Kings are reportedly willing to include Malik Monk in any outgoing trade deal.

“I’ve confirmed that the Pelicans hold an interest in Kuminga, but various team salary cap experts have pointed out to me that New Orleans has no easy route to take Kuminga on its books at his desired contract range,” NBA insider Jake Fischer reported last Wednesday.

“The cap gymnastics needed to keep the Pelicans out of the luxury tax — which has been a perennial priority for ownership — are described as considerable. Sources say that Sacramento, meanwhile, would be interested in including Malik Monk in any outgoing trade package, but nothing substantial has materialized with the Warriors.”

Kuminga, the former No. 7 overall pick by the Warriors in the 2021 NBA draft, averaged 15.3 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 2.2 steals last season, shooting 45.4% from the field in 47 games (10 starts).