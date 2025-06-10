Jonathan Kuminga Trade Rumors: Mystery Team Could Acquire Veteran Wing

Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga appears to be heading to restricted free agency this offseason. The four-year veteran is likely to be tendered by Golden State, but cap constraints on the roster is making it difficult for the organization to keep him, ESPN’s Bobby Marks reported on Tuesday.

“The Warriors are expected to tender him a $7.9 million one-year qualifying offer, making him a restricted free agent,” Marks wrote. “With Brooklyn as the only team to offer a starting salary of $20 million or more (Golden State would have the right to match), the best option could be exploring a sign-and-trade.”

Warriors Face Two Challenges In Jonathan Kuminga Sign-And-Trade

However, Marks noted that there are two challenges in a sign-and-trade besides Kuminga having to sign at least a three-year contract with the first season guaranteed:

Only 50% of Kuminga’s outgoing salary is used in a trade, not the full amount.

Golden State is also $25 million below the first apron. The team cannot trade for a player earning more than that amount unless additional salary is included.

The Warriors have invested 85% of their payroll to Stephen Curry, Jimmy Butler, and Draymond Green. The franchise is currently under the first apron, per Spotrac.

Even then, Green signed a four-year contract in 2023 and is now eligible to add two more years ($36.3 and $39.2 million, respectively) to his existing contract.

So which team could give Golden State the best deal for Kuminga?

Bulls Could Offer Nikola Vucevic, First-Rounders For Kuminga

NBA insiders have recently linked Kuminga to teams like the Nets and Orlando Magic.

Either team would be an interesting landing spot for the former first-rounder, but there’s one more Eastern Conference team that NBA fans are sleeping on: the Chicago Bulls.

Chicago can propose the following trade package for Kuminga:

Bulls Receive: Jonathan Kuminga (Sign-and-Trade)

Warriors Receive: Nikola Vucevic ($21.48 million), Ayo Dosunmu ($7.51 million), 2025 First-Round Pick (CHI), 2027 First-Round Pick (CHI)

The Bulls would probably not agree to such a trade, and if they did, there’s a strong likelihood that Golden State would then trade Dosunmu to help prioritize key role players on its roster.

Although Chicago has $135 million committed in salaries, they will not have cap space because of the free agent hold of Josh Giddey ($25.1 million) and its first-round pick.

Nonetheless, the Bulls do have access to their non-tax midlevel ($14.1 million), biannual ($5.1 million), veterans minimum, and second-round pick exceptions. They also have trade exceptions of $17.2 million and $2.9 million.

Warriors May Ask For Coby White In Return

If the Warriors lose Gary Payton II to free agency, they could even ask the Bulls for Coby White in return. White is projected to make $12.88 million in 2025-26.

In 74 games (73 starts) this season, White averaged a career-high 20.4 points, 3.7 rebounds, 4.5 assists, and 33.1 minutes per contest while shooting a career-best 45.3% from the field and 37% from deep.

Golden State needs a mobile rim protector, frontcourt depth, and a consistent third scorer. The Warriors could kill two birds with one stone in acquiring Vucevic and White, but it will be costly.

Without Kuminga on the roster, the Warriors are $17.5 million below the luxury tax. They are $25.5 million and $37 million below both aprons.

Golden State is allowed to use its $14.1 million non-tax midlevel exception but would not be allowed to exceed the first apron once the roster is filled out.