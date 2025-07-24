Jonathan Kuminga Trade Rumors: Suns, Kings Made ‘Concrete Offers’

The Phoenix Suns and Sacramento Kings reportedly made “concrete offers” to the Golden State Warriors for restricted free agent forward Jonathan Kuminga, ESPN’s Shams Charania reported Thursday on NBA Today.

Jonathan Kuminga Rejected Warriors’ Offers

Charania said the free agency stalemate “could continue much longer than this month” since Kuminga isn’t interested in Golden State’s offers.

“He did tell me though that he is in absolutely no rush on doing a deal with the Warriors right now and he is not accepting their current offers,” Charania added.

The Suns’ offer was centered around Grayson Allen, per Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints.

Charania also reported the Warriors are not interested in what has been offered in sign-and-trades. This is bad news for Kuminga because a sign-and-trade is his ticket out of the Bay Area.

Kuminga Wants At Least $25 Million Per Season

Last month, ESPN’s Bobby Marks reported that among the challenges Golden State is faced with for a sign-and-trade agreement is Kuminga “having to sign at least a three-year contract with the first season guaranteed.”

According to NBA insider Jake Fischer, Kuminga is demanding at least $25 million per season, meaning any team interested will have to acquire the former first-rounder via sign-and-trade.

Per Spotrac, the Brooklyn Nets and Utah Jazz are the only teams with positive cap space in the NBA as of Thursday. Brooklyn entered the offseason as the only team in the league to have at least $40 million in cap space.

The Warriors extended a $7.9 million qualifying offer to Kuminga last month, retaining their right to match any offer sheet he signs in restricted free agency.

In 47 games (10 starts) with Golden State last season, he averaged 15.3 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 2.2 steals while shooting 45.4% from the field.

Kuminga Was Hopeful For Sign-And-Trade With Bulls

The Miami Heat and Chicago Bulls are other potential sign-and-trade suitors.

Fischer revealed last week that Kuminga and his camp were hopeful for a sign-and-trade scenario with the Bulls. A sign-and-trade will likely not happen until Chicago is able to negotiate a new deal for Josh Giddey.

Giddey, who is also a restricted free agent, is seeking a five-year, $150 million deal similar to that of Orlando Magic guard Jalen Suggs. That contract would give the four-year veteran $30 million annually.

All things considered, no team seems willing to pay Kuminga what he wants.

“We’re trying to be responsible,” a Warriors front office executive said, per Keith Smith of Spotrac. “With the aprons and hard caps and all of that, you can’t just throw money around. We still love Jonathan.

“We’re hopeful we can figure out a way to strike a balance that works for him and for us. But we’re not going to compromise our roster-building ability now, or in the future. We have to be responsible in the way we build our team.”