Jonathan Kuminga Trade To Suns ‘Unlikely’ Amid Warriors Contract Talks

The Phoenix Suns are reportedly backing off their pursuit of Golden State Warriors restricted free agent Jonathan Kuminga. This news comes days after NBA insider Jake Fischer said the Suns are “the latest team to express exploratory interest” in a potential Kuminga sign-and-trade.

Suns Lack Draft Capital To Acquire Jonathan Kuminga

Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic reported Monday that while the Suns “have interest” in acquiring the 6-foot-8 wing, they “are unlikely to land him because they lack the draft capital and assets to deliver in what would be a sign-and-trade for the Warriors.”

The Athletic’s Anthony Slater previously reported that Golden State is seeking a “promising young player plus a first-round pick in return for Kuminga.”

The Warriors’ asking price is too high for Phoenix, as the Suns don’t control their own first-round pick until 2031, according to ESPN’s Bobby Marks.

Kuminga, who turns 23 in October, could re-sign with the Warriors, but sources suggest that the two sides are still far apart in contract negotiations.

The former first-rounder is still seeking a four-year deal worth $30 million per year, while the Warriors are hoping to sign him to a three-year contract with an average annual value of $20 million.

Kuminga Came Up In Trade Talks Last Season

Golden State extended a $7.9 million qualifying offer to Kuminga last month, retaining their right to match any offer sheet he signs in restricted free agency.

Per Fischer, Phoenix’s interest in Kuminga dates back to the 2024-25 season, as he reportedly “certainly did come up in trade talks between the teams” near the February trade deadline when the Warriors were exploring a reunion with superstar forward Kevin Durant.

Durant ultimately decided not to return to Golden State, and the Warriors instead opted to complete a trade with the Miami Heat to acquire veteran forward Jimmy Butler.

The Heat and Chicago Bulls remain interested in Kuminga as well.

Suns Traded Kevin Durant, Bought Out Bradley Beal’s Contract

The Suns have made several changes to their roster this offseason, trading Durant to the Houston Rockets and completing a buyout of Bradley Beal’s contract.

Phoenix also added veteran forward Dillon Brooks and big man Mark Williams.

In addition, the Suns agreed to a two-year, $145 million maximum contract extension with Devin Booker. The deal runs through the 2029-30 season and is the highest annual extension salary in NBA history.

Booker’s annual extension salary ($72.5 million) surpassed Oklahoma City Thunder superstar Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s $285 million supermax extension. SGA’s new contract carries a $71.25 million average annual value for the richest ever.

Per Spotrac, Booker will now have a total of five years and $316 million on his Suns contract.