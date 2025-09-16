Jonathan Kuminga Trade ‘Unlikely’ Amid Contract Rumors

The Golden State Warriors were open to potential sign-and-trade deals involving restricted free agent Jonathan Kuminga, but the former first-rounder is now expected to remain in the Bay Area for the time being.

Warriors Expected To Retain Jonathan Kuminga This Offseason

Per The Athletic’s Sam Amick, a sign-and-trade sending Kuminga to either the Phoenix Suns or Sacramento Kings is considered “unlikely” unless either team makes “significant” changes to their current offers.

Amick’s report comes a day after ESPN’s Anthony Slater and Shams Charania reported that Warriors general manager Mike Dunleavy increased the team’s offer to three years and $75.2 million for Kuminga.

The deal would guarantee Kuminga $48.3 million over the first two seasons, with the third season being a team option. It is essentially the same per year salary as fellow restricted free agent Josh Giddey, who re-signed with the Chicago Bulls on a four-year, $100 million deal.

Earlier this summer, Slater and Charania noted the Suns and Kings were both interested in Kuminga. Both teams were offering deals in the range of $90 million over four years, with a player option for the final season.

According to Slater, the Warriors were seeking “at least” a 2030 first-round pick and a young player without taking on any “bad contracts.” He also said that Kuminga was “open-minded” to joining Sacramento.

Golden State Aiming To Sign Several Players

Slater and Charania also added that Golden State intends to use its taxpayer midlevel to fill out the roster, with veteran big man Al Horford and guards De’Anthony Melton, Gary Payton II, and Seth Curry as possible signings.

“It’s why [Stephen Curry], [Jimmy Butler], and [Draymond Green] are not agitating behind the scenes. They know the strategy, sources said, and have approved that anticipated result,” reported Slater and Charania.

The Warriors, however, have yet to sign any of those available players to a standard deal, as such a move would carry negative consequences for Jonathan Kuminga’s ongoing restricted free agency.

“But the tentative plan hard caps them at the second apron and means $22.5 million is the most they could give Kuminga next season while holding 15 rostered players, a figure that has so far proven too low for Kuminga to accept in a multi-year deal attached to a team option,” the report said.

Although Kuminga has until Oct. 1 to sign the one-year, $7.9 million qualifying offer, it should be noted that the date can be pushed back as long as the team and player agree, according to Luke Adams of Hoops Rumors.