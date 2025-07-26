Jonathan Kuminga, Warriors Sign-and-Trade Talks Haven’t Gained Traction

The Golden State Warriors have been seeking a sign-and-trade for restricted free agent Jonathan Kuminga “but haven’t gained any traction” on a deal, The Athletic’s Fred Katz reported on Friday.

Kings, Suns Have Been The Most Aggressive Teams

The Athletic’s Anthony Slater said Friday on ESPN that the Sacramento Kings and Phoenix Suns have been “the most aggressive” teams pursuing Kuminga, but that no deal has been finalized due to Golden State’s asking price.

According to Slater, the Warriors want “at least” a first-round pick and a young player without taking on any “bad contracts.” He added that Kuminga met with the Kings this week, and he’s “open-minded” to joining Sacramento.

“Kuminga had contact with the Kings in the last couple of days,” Slater said. “It was the first time he met Scott Perry, and this wasn’t in person, but it’s the first time he’s communicated with Scott Perry, Doug Christie and B.J. Armstrong. And from what I’ve gathered, he liked the pitch that Scott Perry gave. He’s open-minded to the idea of Sacramento.

“I think part of that — I know part of that pitch — is you’re talking starting role. You’re talking bigger opportunity than the Warriors are necessarily offering right now. And I think that’s the part that shouldn’t get lost in this situation. Jonathan Kuminga isn’t just looking for the exact contract he wants in free agency. He’s looking for the opportunity he wants on the court.”

Jonathan Kuminga Could Sign Qualifying Offer

In addition, ESPN’s Shams Charania said Thursday that the Kings and Suns had made “concrete offers” to the Warriors, as well as offering Kuminga “an opportunity for significant minutes and a starting-caliber role in their lineup.”

The Suns wanted the Warriors to take on Grayson Allen’s contract as part of their trade offer, according to Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints.

Siegel also reported that the Kings have offered Devin Carter, Dario Saric, and Malik Monk in trade talks for Kuminga this summer, but the Warriors reportedly haven’t been interested.

Kuminga hit free agency after the expiration of his previous four-year, $28.9 million deal.

The Warriors then made their former first-rounder a restricted free agent when they extended a one-year, $7.9 million qualifying offer to him in June.

The qualifying offer would allow Kuminga to seek a larger deal in unrestricted free agency next summer, but it would pay him well below what rival NBA executives believe is his value, per a front office poll by The Athletic.

Per Slater, Kuminga would agree to a five-year, $150 million contract if it is ever offered.