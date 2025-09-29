Jonathan Kuminga Will Not Attend Warriors Media Day

Golden State Warriors restricted free agent Jonathan Kuminga did not travel to San Francisco this weekend and will not be in attendance for Monday’s media day, ESPN’s Anthony Slater and Shams Charania reported Sunday.

Slater and Charania noted that Warriors general manager Mike Dunleavy Jr. made contact with Kuminga’s agent, Aaron Turner, on Sunday, but there’s “no momentum toward a Kuminga contract or return prior to the team’s first practice on Tuesday.”

Warriors Presented Jonathan Kuminga Three Separate Deals

There appears to be no end in sight for the prolonged contract stalemate.

Slater and Charania reported last week that Golden State had previously presented Kuminga with three separate contract offers.

The most lucrative was a three-year, $75.2 million deal with a team option on the third season. It guarantees Kuminga $48.3 million in the first two seasons.

Kuminga was also presented a two-year, $45 million deal with a team option on the second season and a three-year, $54 million deal without options.

Despite Golden State’s efforts to bring him back, Kuminga rejected those proposals.

If Kuminga signs the one-year, $7.9 million qualifying offer, he’d be giving up more than $40 million in guaranteed money over the next two seasons, but it would grant him a no-trade clause in his deal and make him an unrestricted free agent next summer.

This latest news comes on the heels of Kuminga skipping a Golden State workout minicamp organized by fellow teammate Jimmy Butler, Charania reported Wednesday on NBA Today.

Golden State Signs Horford, Payton II, Melton, Richard

The Kuminga dilemma has prevented Golden State from signing free agents this offseason.

However, the Warriors received a multi-year commitment from Al Horford on Sunday, and they also agreed to terms with veterans Gary Payton II and De’Anthony Melton.

With the signing of second-round rookie guard Will Richard, the Warriors now have 13 committed roster players. Kuminga will potentially be the 14th man.

In addition, the Warriors have engaged in talks with Seth Curry, but “Kuminga’s contract structure will determine whether they are able to add a 15th player and remain below the second apron,” per Slater and Charania.

Kuminga has until Wednesday at 11:59 p.m. ET to sign his one-year qualifying offer.

An agreement needs to be reached soon, as the Warriors and Kuminga reportedly have yet to discuss pushing back the qualifying offer deadline, per NBA insider Jake Fischer of The Stein Line.

Golden State’s first preseason game is set for Oct. 5 against the Los Angeles Lakers.

The Warriors will then visit the Lakers on Oct. 21 to open their 2025-26 season.