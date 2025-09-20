Jonathan Kuminga’s Agent Says Warriors Never Offered 5-Year, $150M Deal

Amid the prolonged contract stalemate between Jonathan Kuminga and the Golden State Warriors, Kuminga’s agent, Aaron Turner, has now denied a rumor that his client turned down a lucrative extension offer last summer.

Warriors Didn’t Want To Extend Jonathan Kuminga Last Summer

Appearing on “The Hoop Collective” podcast, Turner told ESPN’s Brian Windhorst and Anthony Slater that Golden State “didn’t want to do a deal last summer” and a five-year, $150 million deal was never presented.

Last summer marked the first time Kuminga was eligible to sign a long-term extension.

NBA insider Jake Fischer reported in August 2024 that Kuminga’s representatives were seeking a “full max extension” that would have been worth around $35 million annually.



Slater then reported in November that the Warriors had offered a maximum of $30 million per season. Turner said if an offer of five years and $150 million had been put forward, Kuminga “would have taken that” deal.

A five-year, $150 million offer would have been in line with the extensions Jalen Suggs and Jalen Johnson, who were also in the 2021 draft class with Kuminga, signed last offseason.

Golden State Presented Three Separate Deals To Kuminga

ESPN’s Shams Charania and Slater reported earlier this week that Golden State presented Kuminga with three separate contract offers.

The most lucrative was a three-year, $75.2 million deal with a team option on the third season. It guarantees Kuminga $48.3 million in the first two seasons.

Kuminga was also presented a two-year, $45 million deal with a team option on the second season and a three-year, $54 million deal without options. Kuminga, however, rejected those proposals.

While Kuminga has been requesting the Warriors turn the team option into a player option, the team has declined to put a player option in any offer to the 22-year-old.

“If [the Warriors] want to win now, if you want a guy that’s happy and treated fairly who is a big part of this team, we believe, moving forward, you give him the player option,” Turner said.

“You do lose a little of that trade value [giving that up]. But if it’s about the here and now, you give him that. You don’t get a perfect deal, but you get a pretty good deal and he gets to feel respected about what he gets and we all move on and worry about winning, helping Steph [Curry].”

If Kuminga signs the qualifying offer, he’d be giving up more than $40 million in guaranteed money over the next two seasons, but it would grant him a no-trade clause in his deal and make him an unrestricted free agent next summer.