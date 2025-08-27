Early Promise and Limited Opportunity

Jonathan Kuminga entered the NBA in 2021 as the seventh overall pick by the Golden State Warriors. Drafted from the now-defunct G League Ignite program, he was seen as an athletic forward with two-way potential. As a rookie, Kuminga averaged just 17 minutes per game on a championship roster, which limited his development but was not unexpected. His role grew slightly in his second year, yet consistent opportunities remained elusive.

Impact of Jimmy Butler’s Arrival

Kuminga showcased flashes of productivity in his third season. However, the Warriors’ acquisition of Jimmy Butleraltered his trajectory. Before Butler’s return from injury, Kuminga had carved out a role. Once Butler rejoined the rotation, Kuminga saw fewer chances on the court. The overlap in their skill sets created complications. Both players rely on slashing and rim attacks, but neither is known as a reliable perimeter shooter. In today’s NBA, spacing issues arise when two non-shooters share the wing.

Executive Sees Paul George Parallel

An anonymous NBA executive recently compared Kuminga’s current challenge to the early years of Paul George in Indiana.

“One guy that was put in a similar situation is Paul George when he got to Indiana,” the executive told NBC Sports Bay Area. “When he got there, they were right on the cusp. Danny Granger was playing in front of him, and Lance Stephenson was there. And eventually, he was able to play with that David West group; they were competing for championships.”

George eventually became a nine-time All-Star and is now with the Philadelphia 76ers. The parallel lies in being blocked early by veteran players, though George became a starter by his second year, while Kuminga is entering his fifth season.

Jimmy Butler on Jonathan Kuminga “High energy. Jumping out the gym, dunking the basketball. I want him to be him.” pic.twitter.com/dPYXUjNyYQ — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) March 14, 2025

What Comes Next for Kuminga?

Kuminga heads into restricted free agency, and questions about his long-term fit in Golden State remain unresolved. The negotiations suggest that both sides may be better served by a fresh start. While some fans still hope he can thrive under Steve Kerr’s system, his path may resemble George’s only if he finds a situation that prioritizes his growth.