Jonathan Kuminga’s Future With Warriors in Serious Doubt

Ongoing Standoff Between Kuminga and Golden State

The Golden State Warriors are still searching for a solution to the Jonathan Kuminga situation. The 22-year-old forward is a restricted free agent, yet he has shown no interest in accepting the team’s offers. His stance has left Golden State unable to sign other free agents until his future is resolved.

Several teams have surfaced as potential landing spots. The Phoenix Suns, Sacramento Kings, and Chicago Bulls are among those with reported interest. However, no significant progress has been made on any front.

Kuminga’s Desire to Leave the Warriors

According to Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints, Kuminga has no interest in remaining with Golden State. “It has become very clear this offseason that Kuminga wants no part of the Warriors,” Siegel reported. He added that Kuminga feels undervalued due to his fluctuating role and frequent benchings under head coach Steve Kerr.

The young forward is seeking a new team that views him as a starter and a long-term building block. If the Warriors cannot find a trade partner, Kuminga could take his qualifying offer and enter unrestricted free agency next offseason.

Recent Production on the Court

Last season, Kuminga appeared in 47 games and made 10 starts. He averaged 15.3 points, 4.6 rebounds, 2.2 assists, and 0.8 steals per game, shooting 45.4 percent from the field and 30.5 percent from three-point range.

His most productive year came in 2023–24, when he played in 74 games with 46 starts. That season, he averaged 16.1 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 2.2 assists, while posting a strong 52.9 percent field goal percentage. His three-point efficiency was 32.1 percent.

What Comes Next

The Warriors face a difficult decision. Kuminga’s value as a former lottery pick remains high, but his refusal to commit long-term makes the situation more complex. A sign-and-trade may be the most realistic path forward.

Golden State must balance its immediate roster needs with the risk of losing him for nothing next summer. As of now, Kuminga’s future with the franchise looks increasingly uncertain beyond the 2025–26 season.