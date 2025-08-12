Jonathan Kuminga’s Reps Presented $82 Million Deal To Warriors

The Golden State Warriors are expected to keep restricted free agent Jonathan Kuminga entering the 2025-26 season, as both sides have been unable to agree to terms of a new contract or sign-and-trade deal.

More importantly, the Warriors aren’t changing their contract offer to Kuminga, and the former first-rounder has indicated that the $7.9 million qualifying offer is more appealing to him than Golden State’s current pitch.

“But Golden State, sources say, is not open to amending its stance on the second year of the two-year, $45 million offer it has extended to the 22-year-old swingman,” NBA insider Jake Fischer reported Sunday.

“The Warriors are insistent that Year 2 is a team option; Kuminga would naturally prefer a player option.”

Jonathan Kuminga, Warriors Have Been Unable To Strike A Deal

Meanwhile, Kuminga’s representatives presented a three-year, $82 million deal to Golden State, but the Warriors rejected the contract proposal, per ESPN’s Anthony Slater.

While Golden State has “welcomed” sign-and-trade requests for Kuminga, the team isn’t interested in parting ways with Buddy Hield or Moses Moody in order to make a swap work, per Fischer.

Kuminga had been linked to the Phoenix Suns and Sacramento Kings as a potential sign-and-trade acquisition, but Golden State expressed “zero interest” in trade offers that both teams had made.

An offer made for Kuminga reached nearly $90 million over four years with a player option during Golden State’s discussions with Phoenix and Sacramento, according to ESPN’s Shams Charania and Slater.

The Kings also offered Kuminga a three-year, $63 million deal, while the Warriors were pitched veteran guard Malik Monk and a lottery-protected 2030 first-round pick as compensation.

However, the Warriors are still wanting the pick to be unprotected.

Warriors Interested In Sign-And-Trade For Josh Giddey

Golden State is reportedly open to a double sign-and-trade involving Kuminga and Chicago Bulls guard Josh Giddey, who remains a restricted free agent. That solution would put an end to both teams’ contract stalemates.

“I can report that there have been multiple teams that have reached out to Josh Giddey’s representation about having interest in [him],” Fischer said last week during a Bleacher Report live stream.

“Golden State is one of them. Golden State would be interested, depending on how the machinations would go, in some kind of Josh Giddey-Jonathan Kuminga sign-and-trade, to my understanding.”

Nonetheless, a sign-and-trade requires both sides to agree to the transaction, and Fischer noted that “The Bulls have been telling teams that they don’t want to talk sign-and-trade.”

The Bulls have yet to make an “aggressive pursuit” of Kuminga, but they did inquire about him in the past.

“They made outreach to Golden State early in the offseason about Kuminga, they’ve talked about Kuminga in various trade conversations with the Warriors in the past when Golden State was checking in on Zach LaVine and Alex Caruso and other things,” Fischer said.

Time is of the essence for both sides since Kuminga’s qualifying offer deadline is Oct. 1.