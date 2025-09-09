Josh Giddey, Bulls Agree To 4-Year, $100M Contract

Restricted free agent Josh Giddey has reached an agreement on a four-year, $100 million deal to re-sign with the Chicago Bulls, agent Daniel Moldovan of Lighthouse Sports Management told ESPN’s Shams Charania on Tuesday. The deal is fully guaranteed and contains no player or team options

Josh Giddey Had Been Seeking Five-Year, $150 Million Contract

Per Spotrac, Giddey signed a four-year, $27.21 million rookie-scale contract in August 2021. He earned $6.58 million in 2023-24 and $8.35 million last season. Both salaries were club options.

The Bulls acquired Giddey in the 2024 trade deal that sent Alex Caruso to the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Thunder general manager Sam Presti was straightforward when addressing the decision to trade Giddey for Alex Caruso. He made it clear that Giddey was open to leaving Oklahoma City for other opportunities.

“As we laid out to Josh how he could lean into his strengths and ultimately optimize our current roster and talent, it was hard to for him to envision, and conversations turned to him inquiring about potential opportunities elsewhere,” Presti said.

“As always was the case, Josh demonstrated the utmost professionalism throughout the discussions. Josh has All-Star potential, but accessing that in the current construct of the Thunder would not be optimal for the collective. Based on these discussions we decided to move forward and prioritize what was best for the organization.”

Giddey Averaged Career-High Numbers Last Season

Giddey becomes the second restricted free agent to sign a deal in September after Brooklyn Nets guard Cam Thomas inked a one-year, $6 million qualifying offer last week.

Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga and Philadelphia 76ers guard Quentin Grimes remain the only outstanding restricted free agents this summer.