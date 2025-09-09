NBA

James Foglio
James Foglio Sports Editor

James is a Basketball Insiders contributor. He earned his bachelor's degree in English and Creative Writing from Southern New Hampshire University. James enjoys watching sports and helping gamblers win money.

Updated45 seconds ago on September 09, 2025

Josh Giddey, Bulls Agree To 4-Year, $100M Contract

Restricted free agent Josh Giddey has reached an agreement on a four-year, $100 million deal to re-sign with the Chicago Bulls, agent Daniel Moldovan of Lighthouse Sports Management told ESPN’s Shams Charania on Tuesday. The deal is fully guaranteed and contains no player or team options

Josh Giddey Had Been Seeking Five-Year, $150 Million Contract

Per Spotrac, Giddey signed a four-year, $27.21 million rookie-scale contract in August 2021. He earned $6.58 million in 2023-24 and $8.35 million last season. Both salaries were club options.

Giddey had been seeking a five-year, $150 million deal similar to that of Orlando Magic guard Jalen Suggs or Toronto Raptors guard Immanuel Quickley. Such a contract would have given him $30 million annually.

 

Suggs re-signed with Orlando on a five-year, $150.5 million deal ($30.1 million per season), while Quickley was extended by Toronto for $162.5 million over five years ($32.5 million).

According to K.C. Johnson of Chicago Sports Network, Giddey received an $80 million contract offer over four years at the start of free agency, but the former No. 6 overall pick of the 2021 draft rejected the deal.

Bulls Acquired Giddey From Thunder

The Bulls acquired Giddey in the 2024 trade deal that sent Alex Caruso to the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Thunder general manager Sam Presti was straightforward when addressing the decision to trade Giddey for Alex Caruso. He made it clear that Giddey was open to leaving Oklahoma City for other opportunities.

“As we laid out to Josh how he could lean into his strengths and ultimately optimize our current roster and talent, it was hard to for him to envision, and conversations turned to him inquiring about potential opportunities elsewhere,” Presti said.

“As always was the case, Josh demonstrated the utmost professionalism throughout the discussions. Josh has All-Star potential, but accessing that in the current construct of the Thunder would not be optimal for the collective. Based on these discussions we decided to move forward and prioritize what was best for the organization.”

Giddey Averaged Career-High Numbers Last Season

Giddey, who turns 23 in October, is set to enter his fifth NBA season in 2025-26.

In 70 games (69 starts) last season with the Bulls, he averaged 14.6 points and career highs of 8.1 rebounds, 7.2 assists, and 1.2 steals per contest. The Australian playmaker also shot 46.5% from the floor and a career-best 37.8% from 3-point range.

Per Basketball Reference, he finished 20th in the league in defensive rebounds (439) and 10th in assists (503). His player efficiency rating (18.1) and true shooting percentage (57%) were career highs as well.

According to ESPN Stats & Information, Giddey posted seven triple-doubles, the second most in a season in Bulls franchise history, trailing Michael Jordan in 1988-89 (15).

Giddey becomes the second restricted free agent to sign a deal in September after Brooklyn Nets guard Cam Thomas inked a one-year, $6 million qualifying offer last week.

Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga and Philadelphia 76ers guard Quentin Grimes remain the only outstanding restricted free agents this summer.