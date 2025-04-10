NBA

Josh Giddey is one of three players in Bulls history with 1000+ points, 500+ rebounds, and 500+ assists in a season

Zach Wolpin
Updated43 mins ago on April 10, 2025

After the 2023-24 season, the Thunder traded Josh Giddey to the Chicago Bulls. He started all 210 games he played in for Oklahoma City. However, they went in a different direction for 2024-25. 

As a member of the Bulls, Josh Giddey is thriving. It’s been a career-best season for the 22-year-old. Against the Heat on Wednesday, Giddey finished with 28 points, 16 rebounds, and 11 assists. For the 2024-25 season, Giddey has recorded 1000+ points, 500+ rebounds, and 500+ assists. He joins Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen as the only players in franchise history to accomplish that in a single season.

Josh Giddey made franchise history on Wednesday vs. the Heat


In 2024-25, Josh Giddey has played in 70 of the Bulls’ 80 games. He’s made 69 starts with two games left in the regular season. Since the all-star break, Giddey has been on a tear for Chicago. He’s averaging 21.2 points, 10.7 rebounds, and 9.3 assists since the all-star break. Additionally, he’s shooting 50% from the field, 46% from beyond the arc, and 81% from the free-throw line.

Giddey has taken a step forward in his offensive progression. At times, he’s become the Bulls’ #1 option offensively. His play in the second half of the season has been spectacular. Josh Giddey recorded his 7th triple-double of the season on Wednesday vs. the Miami Heat. The 22-year-old became the third player in franchise history to record 1000+ points, 500+ rebounds, and 500+ assists in a single season.

He joins Hall of Famers Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen. In 70 games for the Bulls in 2024-25, Giddey is averaging (14.6) points and a career-high (8.1) rebounds, (7.2) assists, (1.2) steals, and (.378) percent from beyond the arc. With two games left to play, Chicago will be in the play-in tournament. How far can Josh Giddey carry Chicago if they make the postseason?