Josh Giddey Looking For At Least 5-Year, $120M Deal From Bulls

Josh Giddey is seeking a contract worth at least $120M over five years as a restricted free agent. NBA insider Jake Fischer reported for The Stein Line.

The Chicago Bulls will have the right to match any offer he receives.

The only team with significant cap space this summer is the Brooklyn Nets. It would be interesting to see what their appetite is in terms of offering Giddey a contract.

Having acquired Giddey last summer in exchange for Alex Caruso, one would imagine the Bulls are keen on re-signing him. How much higher than five years, $120M they would be willing to go in a matching situation is potentially a big question the Nets ask.

Giddey played like a man looking for a big contract down the stretch of the regular season. In 19 games after the All-Star Break, Giddey averaged 21.2 points, 10.7 rebounds, 9.3 assists, and 1.5 steals. He also shot 50 percent from the field including 45.7 percent from three.

His excellent play led the Bulls into the Play-In Tournament, where they were defeated by the Miami Heat.

Will Bulls Finally Pick A Direction?

Beyond re-signing Giddey, there are still big decisions to make for the Bulls front office.

Having moved on from DeMar DeRozan and Caruso last summer, it feels like the time has come to explore what center Nikola Vucevic would bring back in a trade.

Chicago has the 12th pick in this year’s draft. Deciding on whether to swing big or add to the rotation will be indicative of the franchise’s direction.

Where does Patrick Williams figure into the equation with playing time opening up for Matas Buzelis? Five years of promise and potential have remained just that. Chicago may need to decide if a fresh start is in the best interests of both parties.

Being decisive has certainly not been a trait of the Bulls front office over the years. The most likely path is doing just enough to remain in contention for another Play-In Tournament appearance.