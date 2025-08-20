NBA

Josh Giddey Received Bulls Contract Offer Worth Around $20M Per Year

Author photo
By
James Foglio
Author photo
James Foglio Sports Editor

James is a Basketball Insiders contributor. He earned his bachelor's degree in English and Creative Writing from Southern New Hampshire University. James enjoys watching sports and helping gamblers win money.

All posts by James Foglio
Sports Editor

Updated3 hours ago on August 20, 2025

Josh Giddey Received Chicago Bulls Contract Offer Worth Around $20M Per Year

Chicago Bulls restricted free agent Josh Giddey received an $80 million contract offer over four years at the start of free agency, but the former No. 6 overall pick of the 2021 draft rejected the deal.

Bulls Offering Contract In Range Of $20 Million Per Year To Josh Giddey

According to K.C. Johnson of Chicago Sports Network, the Bulls have presented Giddey with a new multi-year contract believed to be worth around the same $20 million per season.

“The Bulls do have a long-term offer on the table believed to be in the neighborhood of $20 million a year. It’s pretty well-documented that Josh Giddey and his representation are seeking in that $30 million range,” Johnson reported.

“So, there’s still a pretty significant gulf financially. The difference in this restricted free agency situation, unlike the Lauri Markkanen situation, is that the Bulls have given no indications league-wide that they are amenable to a sign-and-trade option.”

Giddey has been seeking a five-year, $150 million deal similar to that of Orlando Magic guard Jalen Suggs or Toronto Raptors guard Immanuel Quickley. That contract would give the four-year veteran $30 million annually.

Suggs re-signed with Orlando on a five-year, $150.5 million deal ($30.1 million per season), while Quickley was extended by Toronto for $162.5 million over five years ($32.5 million).

Per Spotrac, the Bulls can afford to pay Giddey close to $30 million per year, as they are $38.6 million under the luxury tax and could offer a lucrative contract to the 6-foot-8 guard without going over.

Giddey Reportedly Wants To Remain In Chicago

Joe Cowley of the Chicago Sun-Times reported last month that Giddey “wants to get a deal done to stay in Chicago,” but his side and the Bulls have been “somewhere between $8 million to $10 million per year apart.”

NBA insider Jake Fischer also reported last week that “Chicago has been anchored in the $20 million range in annual value ever since its original offer” earlier this offseason.

Giddey signed a four-year, $27.21 million rookie-scale contract in August 2021. He earned $6.58 million in 2023-24 and $8.35 million this past season. Both salaries are club options.

Giddey, who turns 23 in October, is set to enter his fifth NBA season in 2025-26. In 70 games (69 starts) last season, he averaged 14.6 points and career highs of 8.1 rebounds, 7.2 assists, and 1.2 steals per contest.

The Australian hooper also shot 46.5% from the floor and a career-best 37.8% from 3-point range. He finished 20th in the league in defensive rebounds (439) and 10th in assists (503).