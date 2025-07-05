Josh Giddey Still Seeking $30M Per Season From Bulls

Restricted free agent guard Josh Giddey is still asking for at least $30 million per year from the Chicago Bulls, according to Joe Crowley of the Chicago Sun-Times.

Giddey, who turns 23 in October, is seeking a five-year, $150 million contract similar to that of Orlando Magic guard Jalen Suggs. Such a deal would give Giddey $30 million annually.

According to K.C. Johnson of Chicago Sports Network, there’s great optimism the Bulls will get a deal done and re-sign him. Teams can officially begin signing players to contracts July 6.

Chicago acquired Giddey in the trade deal that sent Alex Caruso to the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Josh Giddey Reached New Peak With Bulls In 2024-25

The 6-foot-8 Giddey could receive a raise this summer, as he ended the 2024-25 season with surprising numbers. In 70 games (69 starts), he averaged 14.6 points and career highs of 8.1 rebounds, 7.2 assists, and 1.2 steals.

The 2021 first-rounder also shot 46.5% from the floor and a career-best 37.8% from 3-point range. He finished 20th in the league in defensive rebounds (439) and 10th in assists (503).

Giddey also posted 30 double-doubles and seven triple-doubles.

In Chicago’s 121-103 win over the Indiana Pacers on March 10, he recorded a season-high 29 points, 10 rebounds, four assists, and a block in 27 minutes of action.

Giddey signed a four-year, $27.21 million rookie-scale contract in August 2021. He earned $6.58 million in 2023-24 and $8.35 million this season. Both salaries are club options, per Spotrac.

Giddey Has Asked The NBA If He Can Play In The NBL

Earlier this week, Giddey said on the Ball Magnets podcast that he’s asked the NBA if he can play semi-pro basketball at home in Australia in the offseason.

“I’ve tried to ask the NBA if I can come home and play in NBL or other leagues during the offseason. It keeps me in game shape. There’s no better way to stay sharp than actually playing basketball,” he said.

NBL1 is the top semipro league in Australia, and it’s operated by the NBL, which is the top pro league in Australia and New Zealand.

Giddey was spotted practicing ahead of a game in the Franklin & District Basketball Association on May 5. He was reportedly in full uniform for the Vales, but his team fell 110-84 to Bennys Boys.

His agent, Daniel Moldovan, was “furious” with him and “was not happy” for playing in the game, Giddey revealed.

The NBA community can assume that Giddey probably won’t be allowed to play in the league for fear of injury, but as a restricted free agent, he wouldn’t be violating any rules.

Over 160 players have played in both the NBL and the NBA.