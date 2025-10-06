The New York Nicks are erring on the side of caution after Josh Hart suffered a back injury during Thursday’s preseason opener against the Philadelphia 76ers.

In early second quarter action, Josh Hart collected a defensive rebound and looked to push the ball up the court. That’s when he fell to the floor and was writhing in pain. The team has officially listed the injury as back spasms and kept him out of Saturday’s preseason game.

“I just saw him when he was down and he looked like he was in considerable pain,” new Knicks head coach Mike Brown said. “But he’s day to day and we’ll see how he feels tomorrow.”

Adding insult to injury, Hart was ejected from the game for throwing the ball into the stands as he lay on the court.

“It’s preseason and we’re going to err on the side of caution,” a Knicks official said. “We’ll see where he is when [we get home].”

The Knicks were in Abu Dhabi for preseason and will be back at Madison Square Garden on Friday to play the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Hart is coming off his best year as a member of the Knicks, averaging 13.6 points, 9.6 rebounds, 5.9 assists and 1.5 steals in 77 games. He also shot 52.5 percent from the field.

Knicks Preseason Providing Early Rotation Clues

There has been some debate over whether Hart will be a starter this season.

Center Mitchell Robinson was injured for the majority of last season. He came off the bench until facing the Indiana Pacers in the playoffs.

Robinson has started both preseason games thus far, though OG Anunoby missed the first one and now Hart missed the second.

As things stand, the projected starting five looks to be Jalen Brunson, Mikal Bridges, OG Anunoby, Karl-Anthony Towns and Robinson.

Hart in the second unit would certainly be a boost to the bench. There’s certainly more firepower there with the additions of Jordan Clarkson, Guerschon Yabusele and Malcolm Brogdon.