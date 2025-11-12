Breakout Night for the Young Forward



Philadelphia 76ers forward Justin Edwards delivered the best performance of his young career in Tuesday’s 102-100 victory over the Boston Celtics. Coming off the bench, the second-year player scored 22 points on 8-of-9 shooting, including 5-of-6 from three-point range, in 27 minutes. He also recorded three rebounds, three assists, and a steal.

Edwards led the Sixers in scoring, just ahead of Tyrese Maxey, who had 21 points. Veteran center Andre Drummond added a double-double with 14 points and 13 rebounds. The win lifted Philadelphia to a 7-4 record on the season.

A Postgame Moment to Remember



After the game, Edwards was asked what he yelled after draining a clutch three-pointer that gave the 76ers the lead with 4:43 remaining in the fourth quarter. Before he could answer, his mother, Ebony Twiggs, jumped in from the audience.

“I know what he said. He’s gonna get a beating,” she said, making the press room burst into laughter.

Edwards smiled and blushed before admitting, “Well, she knows,” then clarified that he had shouted, “Let’s freaking go.”

“I know what he said… he gonna get a beating.” Justin Edwards’ mom answered when he was asked what he yelled after his clutch triple in the 4Q 😂 https://t.co/3CZ3VMR6N2 pic.twitter.com/BtrPIxRgGu — NBA (@NBA) November 12, 2025

From Undrafted to Impact Player



Edwards’ journey to this moment wasn’t easy. After going undrafted out of Kentucky, he signed with the 76ers before the 2024–25 season. As a rookie, he appeared in 44 games, averaging 10.1 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 1.4 assists. This season, he’s played in nine games, averaging six points per contest.

His efficient performance against Boston showed the potential Philadelphia saw when they gave him a chance last year. Coach Nick Nurse praised Edwards’ energy and confidence, which helped spark the team’s comeback from an eight-point deficit with six minutes to play.

Celtics Can’t Close It Out



Boston’s Jaylen Brown led all scorers with 24 points, but the Celtics struggled to maintain their lead late in the fourth. The loss dropped them to 5-7, continuing their uneven start to the season.

As for Edwards, his breakout game — and his mom’s lighthearted scolding — gave Philadelphia fans a night to remember.