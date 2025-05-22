Kansas is hiring former star player and two-time NBA head coach Jacque Vaughn as an assistant coach, the school announced on Wednesday. Vaughn is the first-ever former NBA head coach to join the Kansas coaching staff.

Jacque Vaughn Played At Kansas From 1993-97

Vaughn played at Kansas from 1993-97, winning Big Eight Player of the Year honors in 1996 and earning second-team All-America nods in both 1996 and 1997. He ended his career with 804 assists, which currently ranks third in program history. His jersey was retired in 2002.

“I’m truly honored and overwhelmed with excitement to return to my alma mater and join Coach Self’s staff as an assistant coach,” Vaughn said.

Welcome home, Jacque Vaughn 🔴🔵 The Kansas great returns to Lawrence as an assistant coach



“The game of basketball has provided me the incredible privilege to mentor, coach, and compete alongside some of the best in the game,” Vaughn added.

“I couldn’t pass up the opportunity to bring those experiences back to the school that means so much to me. It’s a blessing to once again be part of the Jayhawk tradition.”

Vaughn Coached NBA All-Stars Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving

Vaughn has coached NBA All-Stars Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, Ben Simmons, DeAndre Jordan, and Victor Oladipo along with former Jayhawks Markieff Morris and Jalen Wilson.

“We’re very excited to welcome Jacque and [his wife] Laura into the fold,” head coach Bill Self said. “I’ve known Jacque from a distance for several years now and have always admired how he has conducted himself professionally and how he has treated people.

“I think he will be an excellent addition to our program, while also serving as a great mentor, coach and representative of Kansas basketball. We lost an awesome coach in Norm [Roberts] when he retired but feel very fortunate to have replaced him with a tremendous Jayhawk that has a unique and impressive resume.”

Vaughn Played 12 Years In The NBA

Vaughn had a 12-year NBA career after being drafted in the first round of the 1997 NBA draft, highlighted by an NBA championship with the San Antonio Spurs in 2007.

The California native spent three seasons as an assistant coach with the Spurs under Gregg Popovich before being hired as the head coach of the Orlando Magic in 2012.

His second stint as an NBA head coach came in 2022, when he took over as the Brooklyn Nets interim head coach following Steve Nash’s departure and was then promoted to the permanent job eight days later. He coached the Nets to the 2023 NBA playoffs.

Vaughn will replace Norm Roberts, who retired earlier this month. Vaughn will join Kurtis Townsend, Jeremy Case, Joe Dooley, and Chase Buford as assistants on Self’s staff.