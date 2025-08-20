Kansas Basketball Hires Tony Bland As An Assistant Coach

Kansas men’s basketball head coach Bill Self is reportedly hiring Tony Bland as an assistant coach, ESPN’s Pete Thamel reported Tuesday.

This controversial hire is making headlines in the hoops community, as Bland was implicated in the 2017 FBI investigation for his involvement in a bribery scheme that targeted college basketball players.

Tony Bland Was Among 10 Individuals Arrested After Federal Probe

Bland was one of the 10 individuals arrested in a federal probe around a bribery scheme.

He later admitted to accepting a $4,100 bribe during a July 2017 meeting with financial advisers and business managers in exchange for directing players to retain their services when they entered the pro ranks.

Bland, then an assistant at USC, pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy. He was sentenced to two years’ probation and did not serve jail time.

He was also hit with a three-year show cause that expired last year, when Washington head coach Danny Sprinkle gave Bland his first job since the FBI investigation.

Before joining the Washington staff, he served as the head coach at St. Bernard High School in Los Angeles. Bland is originally from Los Angeles and attended Westchester High School.

Kansas Basketball Made Various Offseason Changes

Bland arrives at Kansas after Chase Buford left for a job in the NBA with the Denver Nuggets. Former Brooklyn Nets head coach Jacque Vaughn is also now an assistant coach for the Jayhawks, after Norm Roberts retired.

Fred Quartlebaum has also been replaced by Lexi Price as the new men’s basketball director of basketball operators. Former player KJ Adams also joined the staff as a video coordinator.

Kansas is seeking to bounce back after a pair of heartbreaking finishes in the last two seasons. Since the Jayhawks’ national championship run in 2022, they’ve failed each year to advance in the NCAA tournament.

This year’s Jayhawks will be relying on five-star prospect Darryn Peterson, who could be the No. 1 overall pick in the 2026 NBA draft. Sophomore forward Flory Bidunga is also primed to have a breakout year.