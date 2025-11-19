NBA

Kansas’ Darryn Peterson is projected to be the first overall pick in ESPN’s first 2026 mock draft

By
Zach Wolpin
Zach Wolpin Sports Editor

November 19, 2025

On Tuesday evening, the Kansas Jayhawks had a neutral-site game vs. the Blue Devils. Kansas was down 41-33 at halftime and lost the game, 78-66. The Jayhawks are 3-2 this season under head coach Bill Self. 

Against Duke on Tuesday. Kansas was without its top player and one of the best in the country. Freshman guard Darryn Peterson was out due to a lingering hamstring injury. Kansas wants Peterson to be healthy later in the year. That’s why they are giving him extra time to rest and recover. In ESPN’s first 2026 NBA mock draft, Kansas’ Darryn Peterson was the first overall pick.

Will Darryn Peterson be the first overall pick in June 2026?


Coming out of the high school of 2025, Darryn Peterson was the #1 recruit. He chose to take his talent to Kansas to play under a well-respected coach, Bill Self. The Jayhawks last won a national championship in 2022. In 2025-26, Darryn Peterson has played in two of Kansas’ first five games to begin the year. He is currently dealing with a lingering hamstring injury. Peterson was unavailable for a massive blue-blood matchup vs. Duke on Tuesday evening.

Recently, ESPN shared its first 2026 NBA mock draft. Kansas’ Darryn Peterson was at the top of that list. ESPN draft analyst Jeremy Woo has Peterson being selected by the Brooklyn Nets with the first overall pick. Through his first two games at the collegiate level, Darryn Peterson is averaging 21.5 points, 3.5 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 2.0 steals, and 1.0 blocks. Woo noted that Darryn Peterson is a “dynamic three-level scoring, impressive physical tools, defensive tenacity, and competitive intangibles.”


Darryn Peterson is a six-foot-five, 205-pound guard. He has noticeable athleticism for his size and appears to be one of the most complete freshmen in this class. That’s why ESPN has Peterson projected to be the #1 pick in June 2026. Darryn Peterson can score at all three levels and has an incredibly high basketball IQ. He has an elite ability to score the basketball and has not been shy in his two games this season. In his first collegiate games, Darryn Peterson was 7-11 from the field and 3-7 from beyond the arc for 21 points.

The 18-year-old is shooting .500% from beyond the arc in his first two games. Despite the small sample size, Peterson has a knack for knocking down three-pointers. It’s mid-November, and there is still plenty of debate about who will be the #1 overall pick in the 2026 NBA draft. BYU’s A.J. Dybansta and Duke’s Cameron Boozer are in the running to be the first overall selection. As of now, ESPN’s first mock draft has Kansas’ Darryn Peterson being selected first overall by Brooklyn.