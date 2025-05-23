Kansas State Hires North Florida’s Matthew Driscoll as Associate Head Coach

University of North Florida men’s basketball coach Matthew Driscoll resigned after 16 years with the Ospreys on Thursday and accepted a job as the associate head coach on Jerome Tang’s staff at Kansas State University. North Florida finished 15-17 overall (15-10 in Atlantic Sun Conference) last season.

Mattew Driscoll Is The Winningest Coach In North Florida Men’s Basketball

Driscoll became the winningest coach in North Florida and Atlantic Sun Conference history during a 16-year stint (2009-25) with the Ospreys. He led the Ospreys to three Atlantic Sun regular-season titles, the NCAA Tournament in 2015, and the NIT the following year.

“I am excited to welcome Matthew Driscoll to the K-State family as our new Associate Head Coach,” said Tang. “Coach Driscoll is a proven program builder and an exceptional teacher of the game. His ability to develop players and implement high-level offensive systems is second to none.

“At North Florida, he not only became the winningest coach in ASUN history but also built one of the most dynamic and efficient offenses in the country, consistently ranking among national leaders in 3-point shooting and scoring. His basketball IQ and passion for teaching will bring tremendous value to our program and elevate our team on every level.”

Welcome to the fam, Coach Driscoll 🙌 “A proven program builder and an exceptional teacher of the game” – @CoachJTang pic.twitter.com/TMelvJudjl — K-State Men’s Basketball (@KStateMBB) May 22, 2025



Driscoll has 274 career victories, including a school-record 248 at North Florida. In addition to being the winningest coach in Ospreys’ history, he has the most wins (144) of any head coach in Atlantic Sun Conference (ASUN) history, owning a career .550 winning percentage in league play.

The Pennsylvania native won 15 or more games 10 times at UNF, while he finished .500 or better in ASUN play on 12 occasions. He owns the program’s only three 20-win seasons, which includes 23 in 2014-15, 22 in 2015-16, and 21 in 2019-20.

Driscoll Began His Coaching Career In 1988

Driscoll began his coaching career in 1988 when he served as the head coach of his high school alma mater Northgate High School in Pittsburgh.

He served in that role from 1988-90 before assistant coaching stints at Butler County (PA) Community College (1990-91) and Seneca Valley (PA) High School (1991-92).

Driscoll also has been the head coach at La Roche, a Division III school in Pennsylvania, along with an assistant at Slippery Rock, Wyoming, Clemson, and Valparaiso.

He was part of 70 victories with the Tigers, including 20 wins and a trip to the 1999 NIT Championship game.

“I know some will wonder why I would leave being a head coach to become an assistant coach, but this was a no-brainer in every aspect for us,” Driscoll said.

“We all know that work brings profit and if you have studied Coach Tang and his program, that’s what they do. My responsibility will be to continue to nurture, encourage and expound upon this foundation.”

Kansas State finished this past season 16-17 overall (9-11 in Big 12 play) under Tang. As the No. 10 seed in the Big 12 tournament, the Wildcats defeated Arizona State before losing to Baylor.

In the 2023-24 season, Kansas State went 19-15 overall (8-10 in Big 12 play). The Wildcats lost in the quarterfinals of the Big 12 Tournament to Iowa State.