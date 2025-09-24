Karl-Anthony Towns Denies Report About Treatment For Knee, Finger Injuries

New York Knicks star center Karl-Anthony Towns is reportedly denying an ESPN report that he was treated for knee and finger injuries during the offseason, according to Fred Katz of The Athletic.

Karl-Anthony Towns Reportedly Underwent Treatment

ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne reported in June that Towns underwent “treatment on his bruised left knee and to repair ligament damage on his left finger.”

Shelburne added that Towns suffered both injuries during the Knicks’ playoff run.

He reportedly injured his finger during Game 3 of New York’s second-round playoff series against the Boston Celtics and his knee during the Eastern Conference finals against the Indiana Pacers.

Sources told Shelburne that after the Knicks were eliminated by the Pacers in the ECF, Towns “chose to immediately have procedures so he would have the most time possible to recover before next season.”

Shelburne has not publicly commented on the situation.

Towns, Knicks Have Not Discussed Contract Extension

ESPN’s Brian Windhorst also reported last month that Towns and the Knicks have yet to negotiate a contract extension this summer.

Towns, who was acquired from the Minnesota Timberwolves last October, is entering the second season of a four-year, $220 million contract he originally signed with the Wolves. The deal includes a player option for 2027-28.

“The Knicks have the option of riding this core out, or their pathway forward is to make a trade. Mikal Bridges got extended this summer. We have not heard anything about Karl-Anthony Towns getting extended,” Windhorst said on “The Hoop Collective” podcast.

“And I don’t think it has a commentary on Towns or the season he had. I just think that Towns has three years and about $160 million left on his contract. Actually, I think it’s more than that, I think it’s $170 [million], and there would be some challenge to trade that.”

Towns Entering Second Season With Knicks

Towns received his fifth All-Star selection and third All-NBA Third-Team nod of his NBA career with the Knicks. The 7-footer averaged 24.4 points, a career-high 12.8 rebounds, 3.1 assists, 1.0 steals, and 35 minutes in 72 games.

He posted 44 points and 13 rebounds in a 116-107 win over the Miami Heat on Oct. 29. The Kentucky product finished 17-of-25 shooting from the field, 4-for-5 from beyond the arc, and 6-for-6 at the foul line.

The 44 points were also the most in a game by a Knicks center since Patrick Ewing in 1995.

In addition, Towns became the first player in Knicks history with 40 points, 10 rebounds, and 65% shooting in a game since Carmelo Anthony in 2014.

For his play in December, Towns was named Eastern Conference Player of the Month for the first time in his career. He led the Knicks to a 12-2 record that month, averaging 23.2 points, 14.6 rebounds, and 1.8 blocks per game.