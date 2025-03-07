Karl-Anthony Towns (KAT) and Jordyn Woods have been together since 2020, but Woods has been in the spotlight much longer. From her early days as Kylie Jenner’s best friend to making a name for herself in modeling and business, she’s built a career that stands on its own.

Who is Jordyn Woods?

Woods was born in Los Angeles in 1997 and got her first taste of fame through her close friendship with Kylie Jenner. She became a regular in the Kardashian-Jenner circle, appearing on Keeping Up with the Kardashians and gaining millions of followers on social media.

Her relationship with the Kardashian family famously ended in 2019 when she was accused of kissing Tristan Thompson, the father of Khloé Kardashian’s child. The fallout was messy, but Woods moved on, using the publicity to step into her own lane.

What Does Jordyn Woods Do?

After the Kardashian split, Woods focused on her own brand. She’s built a career in modeling, launching collaborations with brands like Boohoo and PrettyLittleThing. She also founded her own fitness brand, FRSTPLACE, promoting body confidence and healthy living. Woods now has over 11 million followers on Instagram.

Beyond fashion and fitness, she’s dabbled in acting and music, showing she’s more than just an influencer.

What We Know About Woods and Her BF Karl Anthony Towns

Woods and Knicks star, Towns started dating in 2020, after years of being close friends. Since then, they’ve been open about their relationship, often posting on social media and celebrating milestones together. The couple are just dating as of March 2025. but there are rumors that the two are engaged after she flashed a diamond ring on her IG in October of 2024.

Recently, Towns missed a game with the Knicks to support Woods as she mourned the loss of her aunt to breast cancer. The absence sparked drama when Draymond Green accused him of “ducking” Jimmy Butler, but the reality was far from the narrative Green pushed.

More Than Just KAT’s Girlfriend

Jordyn Woods has proven she’s more than her past controversies or her high-profile relationships. From modeling to business, she’s carved out a successful career while staying in the public eye. Her relationship with Towns may bring attention, but she’s built a brand that stands on its own.