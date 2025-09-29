Kawhi Leonard Pushes Back on Allegations Tied to Aspiration Deal

Leonard Denies “No-Show” Claims

Los Angeles Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard rejected allegations that he failed to perform services for Aspiration, the bankrupt green banking company that once sponsored the team. Speaking at Clippers media day in Inglewood, Leonard addressed a report from the Pablo Torre Finds Out podcast that claimed he signed a four-year, $28 million endorsement deal without fulfilling obligations.

“I understand the full contract and the services that I had to do,” Leonard said. “I don’t deal with the conspiracies or the clickbait analysts or journalism that’s going on.”

When asked directly by ESPN if he ever provided services under the deal, Leonard responded, “I don’t think it’s accurate. But it’s old. This is all new to you guys. The company went bankrupt a while ago.”

NBA Launches Investigation

The NBA has opened an investigation into whether Clippers owner Steve Ballmer and minority owner Dennis Wong violated league rules by investing in Aspiration while Leonard held an endorsement agreement. League guidelines allow introductions between sponsors and players but forbid team involvement in contract negotiations.

Ballmer admitted he introduced Leonard to Aspiration in late 2021, months after Leonard signed a four-year, $173 million extension with the Clippers. Around that same period, the team announced a $300 million sponsorship deal with Aspiration that included jersey patches and naming rights at the new arena.

“I made an investment in these guys thinking they were on the up and up, and they conned me,” Ballmer told ESPN. “I have no ability to predict why they might have done anything they did, let alone the specific contract with Kawhi.”

Bankruptcy Fallout

Aspiration later collapsed, leaving Leonard among its largest creditors. Court documents showed he was owed $7 million. Asked if he recovered the money, Leonard admitted, “No, but the company went belly up. It was fraud, as everybody knows.”

Reports also indicated Leonard received $20 million in company stock. However, he downplayed the impact on his career, saying, “The NBA is going to do their job. None of us did no wrongdoing. That’s it. We invite the investigations. It’s not going to be a distraction for me or the rest of the team.”