Kelly Oubre Jr. Calls Out 76ers Fans Amid NBA Trade Rumors

The Philadelphia 76ers may be considering a salary-dump deal involving Andre Drummond and/or Kelly Oubre Jr. to give them more cap space to re-sign restricted free agent Quentin Grimes, NBA insider Jake Fischer reported last week.

Kelly Oubre Jr. Claps Back At Sixers Fans

Soon after that report surfaced, some 76ers fans on social media urged the team to trade Oubre. This also came months after the 6-foot-8 wing picked up his $8.4 million option for the upcoming season.

In response to the trade rumors and fan criticism across social media outlets, Oubre reportedly took aim at 76ers fans in a comment on Instagram, according to Sixers Wire’s Ky Carlin.

“I love Philly, but the love doesn’t seem to be reciprocated,” Oubre wrote. “What happened to this place? And for those saying I’m garbage because my 3% went down. $till put up numbers and I’d $Till cook you.

Kelly Oubre Jr. with a strong reaction to the trade rumors #Sixers pic.twitter.com/kcPuQo3GmD — Ky Carlin (@Ky_Carlin) September 10, 2025



“I played through finger surgery’s on my (left hand) thumb and pinky for three years, but $Till put my soul in this s***. That’s one thing only GOD can take from me. Hope to see ya’ll soon. Godspeed.”

Oubre appeared in 60 games (57 starts) with the Sixers last season, averaging 15.1 points and 6.1 rebounds to go with career highs of 1.8 assists, 1.5 steals, and 34.6 minutes per contest.

Despite shooting just 29.3% from beyond the arc, Oubre remained one of Philadelphia’s most reliable scoring wings. He recorded a season-high 30 points at Brooklyn on Feb. 12.

Oubre Has Enjoyed Playing For 76ers

In April, Oubre made it clear that he enjoys playing in the City of Brotherly Love.

“I’m a Philadelphia 76er. I’m blessed to be a part of this organization, [and] I’m here in front of you guys right now,” Oubre said on April 13, ahead of the Sixers’ regular-season finale against the Chicago Bulls.

He said then that he’s taking his contract decision “day by day, but also, you know, this is a business. At the end of the day, I’m happy and I feel like I like to finish what I start and I don’t feel complete. So, you know, Godspeed.”

Unfortunately for Oubre, the 76ers will likely make a trade to re-sign Quentin Grimes.

If not Oubre, the Sixers could potentially move Andre Drummond, who the team was reportedly shopping back in early July after the former first-rounder picked up his option.

However, a trade deal was never reached, according to The Athletic’s Tony Jones.

Philadelphia must re-sign Grimes after the team failed to bring back breakout star forward Guerschon Yabusele, who signed a two-year, $12 million deal with the New York Knicks in free agency.