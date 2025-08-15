A Personal Story of NBA Adversity

Former NBA player and current analyst Kendrick Perkins revealed on the Road Trippin’ podcast that he received death threats in 2021 after criticizing Giannis Antetokounmpo during the NBA Finals. Perkins called Giannis the “Robin” to Khris Middleton’s “Batman” while praising Middleton’s contributions to the Milwaukee Bucks.

“And on top of that, stop with the bullsh** death threats. I got death threats. I got attacked by the barbs… And it wasn’t in my DMs. Them mother****ers got my phone number. They were sending me text messages,” Perkins said.

Taking Action, Not Playing Victim

Instead of publicly complaining, Perkins worked with his employer, ESPN, to resolve the situation. “I tell ESPN. ESPN, go and do digging. They locked the mother***er up. They found the dude and locked him up. This is a true story,” he recounted.

The threats, he explained, extended to his family. “This dude was sending me threat after threat after threat. ‘I’mma kill your kids. As soon as you get there, I know where you stay. I’mma murder you.’ Like this is real life,” Perkins said.

He stressed the importance of using official channels like NBA security or organizational resources instead of publicly dramatizing such incidents. “Michael Porter Jr., if you’re watching this, they have this thing called NBA security. If you feel threatened, you’re under a multibillion-dollar company… you will be okay, young fella,” Perkins advised.

Perspective From a Veteran

Perkins criticized players who adopt a “victim” mindset when facing online threats or criticism. Drawing on his own experience, he suggested that young players either take action through proper channels or ignore threats.

He also compared the mental health struggles of modern players to the challenges faced in Bill Russell’s era, including injuries and life-threatening conditions. “From injuries to death threats and life-threatening diseases like Diabetes, I’ve seen various forms of adversity,” Perkins said.

Lessons From a Long NBA Career

Perkins’ message is clear: adversity comes in many forms, from on-court pressure to personal threats, and professional support systems exist to handle them. Handling issues quietly and responsibly, rather than turning them into public spectacles, can prevent unnecessary drama and danger.

For Kendrick Perkins, his approach to confronting threats is a combination of pragmatism, action, and relying on the NBA’s security infrastructure — a method he believes young players would benefit from following.